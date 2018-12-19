Okorocha’s Group In Imo APC Shun Party’s Guber Candidate

The bad blood ravaging Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has entered another stage with the candidates of the party on different standing ahead 2019 election.

Imo State arm of APC has been engulfed in crisis with fratricidal war between the camp of Governor Rochas Okorocha and the Coalition. While the Governor’s camp produced some candidates, that of the coalition has many. But the two groups, despite holding the party tickets cannot come under one umbrella to operate.

This aspect became manifest on Sunday when the governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma organized a meeting of all candidates flying the party’s flag for various elective position for next years election.

Trumpeta observed at the meeting that candidates of APC loyal to Okorocha and part of his Rescue Mission political structure shunned the meeting held in Owerri. It was learnt that their decision for keeping off the Uzodinma meeting may not be unconnected to the desire of the governor’s group members to keep off from the senator’s fold since APC announced Uzodinma winner of the governorship primaries.

It would be recalled that the Okorocha group had favoured the former Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Uche Nwosu as the governorship flagbearer before Uzodinma was declared winner. While declaring that name and not party inclination would determine how Imo people will vote, in 2019, Okorocha gave an indication that he may be in for his choice candidate in other parties to those of the APC not part of his political structure.

Among those in Okorocha’s group holding APC tickets are Engr Emma Ojinere (Owerri Senate) Hon Ralph Nnanna Igbokwe (Ahiazu/Ezinihitte) Hon Chike Okafor (Okigwe South and Chidi Mbata, (Owerri Fed Constituency).

Also some House of Assembly ticket seekers like Uche Agabige and Mrs Joy Mbawuchi of Orsu and Isiala Mbano State Constituencies respectively are also contesting with the ruling party’s ticket.

Trumpeta learnt that in a strategic meeting held in Owerri to fashion out modalities on how to conduct the election especially the planned campaign take off Uzodinma for this Friday. Unexpectedly, the Okorocha team holding the tickets were not found anywhere the venue indicating that they boycotted the event. It was learnt that the Rescue missionaries are scared stiff to publicly identify with Uzodinma to avoid the wrath of the governor.