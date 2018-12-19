Deputy Governorship: Chief Judge Clears Air On Madumere, Ekenze Status

As the Issue of who remains the Deputy Governor of Imo State continues to attract mention in the state, the Chief Judge of Imo State, Chief Justice Paschal Nnadi, has tactfully tutored Governor Okorocha, on why Prince Eze Madumere remains the number two citizen of the state.

Informing Okorocha on the issue, the Chief Judge disclosed that in so far as the Court of Competent Jurisdiction had ruled that Prince Eze Madumere remains the Deputy Governor of Imo State, it remains sacrosanct.

He also explained to Okorocha that his claim that he had appealed the ruling of the High Court does not in any way affect the ruling of the court that nullified the purported impeachment of Prince Madumere as the Deputy Governor of the State, thereby calling him to order to stop parading an impostor as a Deputy Governor designate.

It will be recalled that last Monday during the grand Occasion of 2018/2019 legal year and Assizes of Imo State Judiciary in Owerri, Imo lawyers, again, expressed disapproval against Rochas Okorocha for allegedly breaching the protocol while recognizing those in his entourage.

The uproar which lasted for minutes was caused by the Attorney-General of the State, Mr Miletus Nlemedem who despite his years of standing at the bar, in a bid to dance to the tune of his principal, introduced Mr Ekenze Callistus, as the Deputy Governor designate.

It would be recalled that a mild drama happened at the church in Ohakpu, Oru West during the burial of Senator Osita Izunaso’s mother. Okorocha had also drawn the anger of majority of those present when he introduced his aide as a deputy governor designate. Since he was impeached before a High Court in Owerri quashed it, Okorocha has been recognizing Callistus Ekenze as Deputy Governor designate.