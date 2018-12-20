Move To Push Imo Governor Out of APC Thickens

By Onyekachi Eze

Except the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha redefines his approach to party matters, he may be out of the All Progressive Congress if current trends in state chapter of the ruling party are considered.

Okorocha has not been rightly viewed in the eyes of the party leaders following the exit of his members from the APC to Action Alliance, AA for the 2019 election.

Despite Okorocha’s position as chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, his membership of the party is shaky as the National Working Committee, NWC, has ratified the dissolution of the state Exco including LGA and ward levels and appointment of a caretaker committee.

On Wednesday, the Adams Oshiomole led NWC dissolved two state excos including that of Imo and Ogun states and in their place, a caretaker committees were instituted.

The action brings to an end Okorocha’s battle for the soul of APC as his Daniel Nwafor led exco has been sacked.

It would be recalled that during the battle for the soul of Imo APC, the Nwafor led team enjoying backups from Okorocha became the eventual winner.

But the loss of the governorship ticket of APC by Okorocha’s adopted candidate, Chief Uche Nwosu as well as the subsequent dumping of the party by the governor’s followers further indicated that the number one citizen of Imo State was on his way out of APC.

The dissolution of the Exco he was instrumental to its formation are signs that the governor has been forced to vacate the party.

Meanwhile, an old war horse in the field of politics, Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo has been named new APC chairman under the Caretaker Committee arrangement.

Others are Prince Ugochukwu Nzekwe (Deputy Chairman), Lady Love Ineh (Sec) Barr Eyinnaya Onuegbu, Chief L.N Ireoha, Chief Canicemoore Nwachukwu, Chief Mrs Josephine Nnoahan, (Woman Leader), Engr Paul Opara and Chief Nicholas Osuagwu.

The National Chairman enjoined the members to champion the victory of the party in Imo State while attracting the return of members who have been led astray by strong men from promoting APC as a strong institution.

Trumpeta discovered that associates of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, and the governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma made up the list.

In a related development, governor Okorocha while interacting with Jounalists in Owerri yesterday had described the dissolution of the Dan Nwafor lef exco as a charade which cannot stand.

Okorocha said that hence there is a court judgment restraining the NEC of tampering with the executive, such dissolution remain irrelevant until the 3 years expiration of their tenure.

For the Nlemigbo led Caretaker Committee, Okorocha maintained that they cannot hold any meeting in Imo State as their position is unconstitutional.