Imo Governor Raises the Alarm, Says, Otokoto people are back

By Onyekachi Eze

In apparent reference to the high powered personalities seeking to take over mantle of the state leadership, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has given an impression that people of suspicious characters have resurfaced.

In what appeared more like an alarm, the governor who has more five months to spend in office raised the alarm by stating that “Otokoto people are back in the state”

Recall that Otokoto saga is a historic incident in Imo State when some top flight personalities of state engaged in certain mischievous acts including ritual induced murder and kidnapping. Irked by the unwholesome acts especially the incident concerning a popular hotelier in the state, whose business outfit is known as Otokoto Hotel, following the murder of an 11 year old boy for ritual purposes, there was mass revolt in the state capital leading to unrest.

Speaking to members of Orlu Zone Congress Of Journalists (OZCOJ), who paid him a courtesy visit in Imo Government House, Owerri, yesterday, Okorocha claimed that the ‘Otokoto” people are gradually returning to Imo State, with the advent of 2019 general election.

He advised Imolites to resist the replication of what happened during the Otokoto era, by saying no to all the aspirants jostling for the soul of Imo government as they mean no good.

According to him, “Otokoto people are all coming back to the State. Ndi Imo should watch their backs and fight against it”.

Okorocha opined that Imo people should be grateful to God that Uche Nwosu is in the race, pointing out that without him, people would weep.

While using the avenue to drum support for Nwosu who is his son inlaw, that defected from the APC to AA, he submitted that Imolites cannot afford to leave the state in the hands of some named politicians, adding that other candidates are afraid of Nwosu because of his impeccable character and acceptance by majority.

Meanwhile, the governor insisted that senator Hope Uzodinma’s emergence as Imo APC guber candidate is a plot to stop his 2023 presidential ambition.

According to him, Uzodinma is not a member of the APC till date, Okorocha commented that he (Uzodinma) only accepted the governorship ambition just to destabilize his 2023 presidential bid.

“I am not having issues with my brothers and sisters from Orlu zone. They are only being used as instruments to destabilize me against my 2023 presidency”.

While advocating for media partnership, and need for investigative journalism from OZCOJ members, Governor Rochas Okorocha promised to give Orlu zone and Ndigbo a strong voice in the senate.

“Voting Rochas Okorocha into an elective office is a great responsibility. It is not same with other politicians with selfish interests. I am going to the Senate to re-right the negative impressions people had, against the National Assembly” Okorocha said.

Earlier in his address, the Coordinator of OZCOJ, Amb Ikenna Onuoha acknowledged the governor’s magnanimity in welcoming them. He briefed the governor of the tenets of the Association which borders on members welfare and effectiveness in the Profession.

On the same vein, he reeled out the group’s challenges, ranging from members welfare, utility vehicle, secretariat and the upcoming get together on 30th December, 2018.