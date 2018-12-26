SouthEast Parliament Leader Eleazar Ogbonna Sensitizes Electorates, To  Hold  Guber Debate

By Orji Sampson

A social-political group under the aegis of South East Parliament has embarked on sensitization of the electorate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In a chart with Trumpeta over the weekend in Owerri, President of the group, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna, YSFON South East Ambassador disclosed that his group is out to sensitize the entire south east especially those of Imo State extraction on the need to elect credible persons into power during the forthcoming 2019 general election.

The Europe based business mogul who contested for the Imo UPP guber ticket said; “we are looking at all the political parties, their ideologies, as well as their party manifestos and their candidates plans for the masses when elected.

“This is because, a lot needs to be done especially here in Imo, in other to elect the right candidate with the capacity to create Jobs for our teeming youths, emancipate our women as well as bring sustainable development to Imolites.

Ambassador who was bitter with the level of decay and number of unemployed youth in the state further explained that South East parliament has already signed a memorandum of understanding MOU, with various foreign organizations to bring developments into our area, hence the need to educate the electorates to ensure that a credible Governor is installed come 2019, one who can uphold, sustain the lofty and wonderful ideas our group has in plans for the benefit of our state is paramount.

Prince Sir Ogbonna who was once a footballer and hails from Obinze in Owerri West LGA of Imo State informed Trumpeta that part of the arrangements in place by his group in conjunction with their foreign partners will be, to invest in building, equipping and managing our hospitals to World Health Organization standard, while we enjoy annually, 24 hours power generation in collaboration with our state government, local partners and companies which will help our industries grow.

The author of the book, “How to make it Big as A Professional Footballer”, further stated that moves are already in place with some of their partners to establish skill acquisition centers in some of the southeast states especially in Imo State were the groups President comes from as it will help to meaningfully train and engage our teeming youths who are mostly used as political thugs.

He also disclosed that southeast parliament is consciously working round the clock with various sports associations to engage the youths particularly at the grassroots level and in our schools (Academies) with the view to discovering and nurturing talents that can grow into bigger stars tomorrow and possibly help in regaining Imo States position in the world of sports.

Meanwhile, the south east parliament have concluded plans to hold a governorship debate for all the guber candidates in Imo State.

According to a statement by the group’s President, Prince Sir Eleazar Ogbonna Onyewuchi, the debate may hold on February 2019 in Owerri with aim at enabling the candidates showcase their manifesto and the intensions they have if elected. While on the other hand, it will also afford the electorates a wonderful opportunity to decide on a better and credible candidate that can salvage the masses from years of miss rule.