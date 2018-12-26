OKOROCHA: Why I Will Run For Presidency

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Executive Governor of Imo State, Governor Rochas Okorocha has revealed his interests to run for presidency 2023.

Addressing journalist recently in his office during the visit of the Orlu zone Congress of journalists (OZCOJ), Okorocha maintained that, he is fixed on becoming the first elected civilian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Speaking further, Gov. Okorocha described himself as the rallying point for all the Ndigbo as the only one who can bridge the unity and understanding cap in order to realize Igbo presidency.

He added that the campaign &calumny against him was because he perceived defectors have realized that he is the most eligible and detribalized Igbo man.

“I am not having issues with my brothers and sisters from Orlu zone .They are only being used as instruments to destabilize me against my 2023 presidency”.

Recall that voicing for presidency is not new to Okorocha , he recently vied in the 2015 presidency election.