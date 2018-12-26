Imo State Pensioners may not have been in the best of mood during this 2018 Christmas Celebration because of lack and the financial power.

The State government had seized the State owned Radio House to announce that it paid the State pensioners their three months arrears to enable them enjoy the Christmas but all are blatant lies.

A pensioner, who introduced himself to our Reporter as Chief Okechukwu Nzerem, said he retired from the Ministry on grade level 13/5 and was expecting forty-four thousand naira and some fractions as his monthly pension take home but was surprised that the alert he received showed only twenty-six thousand naira and some fractions.

According to him, “is this amount the over orchestrated three months arrears. The most annoying thing is that, it is not up to the supposed one full month pension itself.”

Chief Nzerem said he was expecting around a hundred and thirty something thousand naira from the said three months arrears and wondered why the governor and his image maker should go on air to tell lies.

An investigation carried out by this Reporter also revealed that many pensioners were yet to receive any alerts via the bank details they supplied during the last strenuous verification exercise in the state.

It would be recalled that in that verification exercise which was described as the first of its kind, the pensioners were asked to supply their blood group, PVC details and other unusual and unnecessary details.