By Amaechi Kingsley

Owing to the burning desire of eroding the post civil war erosion of core Igbo values and its attendant degenerating effects on the society where crime, corruption and all form of anti social behaviors are enthroned as model in our society, a socio-cultural group under the auspices of “Onugotu Obowo Foundation”, championing the course of Ebibi Obowo has continued to encourage upcoming generations to seek the only alternative of living upright to attain success in life.

The festival meant to celebrate Obowo men and women who have excelled in their chosen career was held last Sunday, 30th of Dec. 2018, at the ODA pavilion, Otoko Obowo LGA, Imo State.

With eminent Son’s and daughter’s of Obowo who have demonstrated success through upright achievement in attendance, targeted the youths of Obowo (students and artisans) were not left out as they captured the event that will live a lasting impression in minds.

In an address presented by the President of Onugotu Obowo Foundation, Dr Godfrey Nneji posited that the foundation believes honesty and exemplary life style worthy of emulation through which the younger generation are mentored for more productive living will in turn bring about development to the people. He added that celebrating role models will motivated others to set good agenda that will catalyse development in Obowo.

Dr Nneji further said that the foundation aims at putting smiles on the faces of the needy as evident in past gatherings and outings of 27th Dec. 2017, and another where 40 students benefited from the WAEC and JAMB Registration fees catered for by members of the foundation as they promised to increase the number in subsequent event.

The President maintained that the increasing rate of crime and criminality will be reduced by engaging the youth meaningfully through their proposed multipurpose cooperative society, skill acquisition centers and ICT centers coming up in 2019. He commended members of the foundation and reel out some dilapidating infrastructure that needs attention, calling on members to continue putting smiles by changing the narrative of development in Obowo.

In a swift remark, the Board of Trustees chairman of the foundation, Hon Ike C Ibe reechoed the need for a progressive Obowo and reminded members to disease from relating politics of campaign and the foundation as he led by example.

Hon Ibe commended the President and executive of the foundation for their effort as he enjoined all to contribute in fostering progress and peace in Obowo. He congratulated the award recipients of “Ugo Obowo” and prayed God to prosper the efforts.

Speaking earlier, chairman of the event, Chief Chima Ugoh who presented certificates and awards to winners of an essay competition organized by the foundation, admonished the students to be determined in achieving educational qualification and proper mentorship of their chosen career so they will be shining example.

Chief Ugoh while presenting to over 50 students, their 2018/2019 WAEC and JAMB registration fees enjoined them to align themselves to successful and upright individuals, pointing out that hard work, diligence and honesty pays.

Meanwhile, Onugotu Obowo Foundation conferred on Philip Chukwu, Prof B.E.B Nwoko, Prof Chidi Osuagwu and Chief Jonathan Onyeulo the Ugo Obowo award.

In his acceptance speech, the Deputy Vice chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Prof Nwoko revealed that the efforts of family and communal help made him who he is today and promised to groom 10 professors in 10 years as he urged all to contribute toward the progress of Onugotu Obowo Foundation.