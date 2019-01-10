The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter has kick-started its 2019 election campaigns on a good note, by settling one of the lingering crises dogging the party.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the campaign council which took place at PDP State office in Owerri, a member of the Board of Trustees of the party, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu asked all PDP members to all put hands on the deck for PDP to win the 2019 Imo Governorship election, with Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the Governorship candidate.

He told Imo PDP members that he has delved the issue of Imo PDP Governorship primaries between Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Sam Daddy, pointing out that he has settled the rift between the two friends, and assured that Senator Anyanwu has promised to withdraw the court case.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who described himself as Senator Anyanwu’s political father, and the Senator therefore bound to listen to his counsel, said that Emeka Ihedioha is a good material who will lead Imo PDP to success in the 2019 Imo Governorship polls because he has impeccable character and pedigree that are unimaginable.

He asked all PDP members to relocate to their various villages, Wards and Booths to canvas for vote for Ihedioha and other PDP candidates.

The Imo PDP chairman, Chief Charles Ezekwem in his contribution made it clear that PDP is the most organized party in the State, with a Governorship candidate who has all the criteria to lead the party to victory and rescue Imo State from its present socio-Economic quagmire, pointing out that Ihedioha is the new kid on the block who will send Imo State to the highest level when he emerges Governor in 2019.

Chief Achike Udenwa, Imo State former Governor said that Imo State has suffered enough in the last seven years and now rooting for a PDP Government in 2019, appealing to party members to return to their villages a preach the gospel of Ihedioha, Atiku and others.

Ihedioha, the man of the moment, who allowed others to do the talking however thanked members of the campaign council and urged them to move into action as there was no more time.

He promised not to fail PDP, Imo people and Nigeria if elected Governor of Imo State, adding that God is behind his quest to Governor Imo.

Others who spoke include, Chief Ebere Udeagu, for Deputy Governor, Chief Alex Obi, Ex- PDP State chairman, Chief Charles (ROKANA) Ugwu former PDP Governorship candidate, Hon Jones Onyereri, PDP Senatorial candidate for Orlu, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, Mrs Akuruka, Hon Uche Onyeagocha and others.

In attendance were all candidates of the party, BOT members, Elders of the party, State Executive Council members, Women Leaders and members of the campaign council comprising of Sixteen 16 subcommittees.