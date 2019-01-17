Aggrieved Members of Imo Rescue Mission Dump Okorocha’s Board Appointment For Coalition

By Okey Alozie

Followers of Governor Rochas Okorocha known as Rescue Mission group are now facing difficult moment especially now that their political leader has lost grip of the federal might and power.

Our source revealed that the most aggrieved members of Rescue Mission team have dumped Okorocha and his board appointments.

Ihitte Uboma APC woman leader Hon Mrs Ibenye Duru who spoke to our reporter revealed that the governor did not treat his followers very well. Ibenye who said she is one of those who recently listed as Board member hinted that she has dumped the Rescue Mission to join Hope Uzodinma and Senator Ben Uwajumogu. She alleged that governor Okorocha want to use the last minute appointment to tie everybody to work for his son in-law Ugwumba Uche Nwosu who he is projecting to take over as the next governor of Imo State.

Other aggrieved APC members whose names were mention as Board members have openly rejected the appointment and vowed not to work Rochas Okorocha and his son in–law Uche Nwosu in the upcoming general election. “He wants to use everything possible to bring us back and it will not work for him” the Coalition members said.

It could be recalled that the governor few weeks ago appointed over 308 APC members as officials of parastatals, Board members and members of government agencies. To his greatest surprise, many of those he appointed rejected the offer and joined Senator Hope Uzodinma’s group.