Mgbudom Reveals Why Ihedioha Should Be Voted Imo Governor

The Managing Director of Tigana Group of Companies, Chief Tony Mgbudom popularly called Onwa Njaba has insisted that the former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives and Imo state gubernatorial candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha stands tall among those jostling to occupy the number one seat of the state in the forthcoming general elections.

Chief Mgbudom told journalists over the weekend that members of the PDP are currently uniting forces to ensure that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha emerges the next Governor of Imo state. He pointed out that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha has remained steadfast in sensitizing and mobilizing Imo people for a better state since he lost election in 2015. Hear him,” Ihedioha is the most qualified, experienced, prepared and credible candidate for the job. He did not give up when he lost election in 2015, he continued to sensitize and mobilize people on how to better Imo state. I believe that Ihedioha is the right person for the job at this moment. He believes in due process. It is high time we keep aside sentiment and focus on how to install credible candidate who has interest of Imo people at heart. Obviously, Imo state is now a laughing stock around the globe and it is only Ihedioha has the capacity to repair the state. Look at our roads, hospitals, civil service and pensioners, nothing to write home about. We should also look at the pedigrees of those contesting for the governorship seat. Some of the guber candidates believe in hijacking ballot boxes, while some lack mental capacity to rule the state. Ihedioha is well knowledgeable and has respect for rule of law. LGAs will get their allocations if Ihedioha becomes Imo governor. He does not make promise in order to win election”.

The PDP Chieftain further advised the youths to shun political thuggery recounting that many youths have met their untimely death in every periodic election. “Some politicians take advantage of unemployment to engage youths in nefarious activities during elections. Youths should now be wise enough to ask such politicians whereabouts their own relatives. Nobody will hire our youths for political thuggery if they are gainfully employed. I have seen Ihedioha’s manifesto, and he has programmes that will create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths if elected the governor”, Chief Mgbudom concluded.