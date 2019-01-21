By Sampson Orji

As political parties intensify strategies for victory in the 2019 polls, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubarka and his running-mate, Mr Peter Obi is expected to storm Owerri, the capital city of Imo State ahead of today’s PDP campaign rally.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta and signed by the state party chairman, Chief (Barr) Charles Babatunde Ezekwem,

“The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, IMO State Chapter on behalf of the 2019 Election Campaign Council led by the State Chairman, Chief (Barr) Charles Ezekwem invites all PDP members, All Candidates of the Party, Party officials at all levels, all PDP Support Groups, the Clergy, Students, Artisans, Traders, and the general public to the party’s Southeast Zonal Rally which takes place in Owerri, Imo State on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State by 10am.

“Special Guest of the occasion is the PDP Presidential Candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Turaki Adamawa).

“Also to attend is the Vice Presidential Candidate His Excellency, Chief Peter Obi (Okwute Ndigbo). All the PDP elected Governors in the Southeast including Governorship Candidates, and other Candidates of the party from the Southeast Geopolitical Zone.

“His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, CON former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, and Governorship Candidate of PDP in Imo State is the Chief Host, the release read.