Charlvon Backs Uzodinma, Njoku APC Guber Ticket As Ikeduru Chapter Raises N20 million

By Onyekachi Eze

The governorship ambition of Senator Hope Uzodinma and his running mate, under the All Progressive Congress, APC, has ascended to a greater height following the level of support from Imo born political pundits.

Taking the lead among the staunch supporters of the Imo APC governorship Candidates is an Ikeduru born politician, Prince Charles Amadi, who have not only affairmed his readiness in enthroning effective governance, but also displayed his financial weight over the 2019 Senator Hope Uzodinma guber Campaign Organization.

However, history was recorded at the country home of Rev. C.N.N Nwanebu of Atta Ikeduru, on Sunday, January 20, 2019 as the APC chapter of Ikeduru LGA raised a whooping sum of over twenty million naira (#20,000,000) in support and solidarity to Uzodinma, his running mate and Ikeduru son, Prof. Placid Njoku, and other APC candidates.

Trumpeta Newspaper Correspondent who observed the fund raising get together had it that, not only that such a sum was raised, but more souls declared support for APC victory in the February 16 and March 2, 2019 upcoming polls.

Prince Charles Amadi, also known as ‘Charlvon’ made a highest donation, followed by other Ikeduru APC sons and daughters present.

Earlier in his speech, the APC Deputy Governorship candidate, Njoku expressed delight for the show of love by his kinsmen.

He promised to live up the expectations if they emerge victorious, pointing out that for them to also pull support for him, his principal and all the party’s candidates is a clear evidence of a desired change for people oriented government.

Contributing, Charlvon described Ikeduru LGA as a pace setter, especially when it has to do with freedom, development, growth and well-being of the masses.

He said what they did was ‘a tip of the iceberg’ which will be experienced more in the main election.

Prince Amadi while disclosing the quintessential qualities of both the Guber and Deputy candidates enjoined all hands to be on deck in liberating Imo from the shackles of misrule.

He disclosed that the donation would enhance grassroot sensitization and effective campaigns.

“We don’t want money from the State because in Ikeduru, we are capable. Our major target is to win this election convincingly, we are trail blazers, we start, and others follow. No stone will be left unturned”.

The APC House of Assembly candidate, Hon Ifeanyi Opara while pouring encomium of Charlvon assured his maximum support, financially and otherwise.

Rev C.N.N Nwanebu described Prince Charles Amadi as a worthy leader, who has mentored many people.

Nwanebu opined, “Prince Charles Amadi is a great man. Great men are known for their ability to make others great”.

Meanwhile, they unanimously agreed to kick-off the door to door campaigns in Ikeduru this week.

Dignitaries present were; Engr. Obinna Nshirim, Barr. Kingsley Ononuju, Hon Chief Tony Jude Iwuamadi (Ikeduru APC campaign Coordinator), Chief Samson Emele (Ikeduru APC campaign Chairman), High Chief Damian Ibe, Hon. Mrs Chika (Ikeduru APC woman leader), Chief Magnus Melariri, among others.