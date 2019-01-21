I Dream Massive Industrialization For Imo- Araraume … Promises Happy Times For Imolites

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Sen. Godwin Ifeanyi Arararume has assured Imolites that his government will take over industrialisation of Imo

Speaking at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri during the ground breaking flag off of the APGA, he stated that he is aware of the sufferings Imolites have been subjected to, for the past eight years coupled with the decay in infrastructure, healthcare and education as well as human development.

He assured that APGA government under him, will ensure prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities while maintaining that, qualitative education and healthcare service and service delivery will characterise his government. As he promised that maternal care will be offered free of charge.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye while handing over the APGA flag in commencement of the campaign, enjoined aggrieved members of the party to burn their bridges and come together in the spirit of unity to deliver all the candidates at the polls, which will raise the party to an enviable position in the state.

He further urged Imolites to turn in their votes for the guber candidate for industrial revolution, job creation and on time salary payments of civil servants.

Lending his voice also, the Senatorial candidate for Orlu zone, Sen. Osita Izunaso stated that, Imo state belongs to Imolites including people living with disabilities, as he maintained that APGA government will bury familiocracy, reign of impunity and lawlessness prevalent in the State.