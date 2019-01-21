





By Onyekachi Eze

The governorship ambition of Senator Hope Uzodinma, and his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, under the All Progressive Congress has been described as a Divine Mandate to liberate Imo State from misrule.

In a media session with Trumpeta correspondent in Ikeduru over the weekend, the State Spiritual Director of Hope Campaign Council, Rev. Dr. C.N.N Nwanebu said the emergence of Hope Uzodinma was a Divine intervention to liberate the State from hardship and tyranny.

He revealed that just as it was in the days of old, Moses was sent to deliver the people of Israel from the hands of Pharaoh, so as Uzodinma is brought to wipe away tears from the eyes of Imolites.

The Ikeduru LGA born religious leader added that the quest for who occupies the seat of power should not be all comers affairs, rather, should be considered on who has both political and religious strength to wrestle with ‘wickedness’.

According to him, “entrusting the State in the hands of Hope Uzodinma and Placid Njoku can only boost the Imo potentials. Men and women will have no reason to cry because he joined the race for the well-being of the masses”.

Continuing, Rev. C.N.N Nwanebu enjoined the Imo electorate to make effective use of their voting power (PVC), stressing that their decision now will determine their fate for the next four years, hence the need to vote wisely for all the APC candidates.

In a related development, he urged candidates to eshew bitterness and allow the WILL of the masses prevail, pointing out that true leaders do not fight for supports, but gain the people’s confidence and loyalty.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta gathered that Rev Dr C.N.N Nwanebu has distinguished himself as a youth emancipator and fiery clergy whose stand for uprightness, development and love for humanity cannot be traded for anything.

It would be recalled that he is the first person to donate over five million naira (N5,000,000) to the campaign structure, as well as the last month’s get together and meetings that cost over 4million naira.

“Anyone fighting for the downfall of Hope Uzodinma’s political ambition is fighting God who instituted and annointed the team. Imo State is about experiencing the best government that had eluded them in the past years”. Rev C.N.N Nwanebu asserted.