By Orji Sampson

As politicians especially the Imo governorship candidates intensify efforts to win the March 2019 Guber election in the state, the Independent Democrats ID Party, governorship flag bearer, Rt Hon (Barr) Ike C Ibe on Tuesday January 22, 2019 kicked off his campaign in an uncommon and spiritual manner.

The flag off which saw the former Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly joined by his 2019 Imo Liberation Campaign team and members of Independent Democrats party including other candidates of the party on a visit to Ancilla Motherless Babies Orphanage at Emekuku in Owerri North LGA with cash and various gift items to help carter for the motherless and the less privileged.

Presenting the gift items and the cash to the Director in charge of the orphanage, Sister Francis Opara, Rt Hon Ike Ibe said his campaign team has come to support the management in taking care of the children and give them hope for a better future.

The Obowo LGA born Int’l lawyer cum philanthropist reiterated that the exercise is something he has been doing for over 15yrs of his life unlike some others who floated foundations to boost their political ambition he emphasized the need to always provide succour to the less privileged as some amongst them could in future become influential citizens in the society just like former America President, Barack Obama.

He also recalled some years ago how faith and his mothers believe helped him survive from a strange illness during infancy at a hospital in the area largely to a God fearing Nurse of Emekuku origin who revealed to his mother about a plot to inject him and help end his suffering and mother’s misery hence his decision to help humanity.

Responding, the Director thanked Rt Hon Ike Ibe and his entourage for their kind gesture she expressed happiness for the unscheduled visit praying that God will reward them with their heart desires.

Sister Opara who represented the head of the Orphanage, Sister Eunice Okafor also took time to explain the origin of the home which according to her started in (2016) and how it operates calling for other good spirited individuals to emulate the kind gesture of the ID party Guber candidate.

In another development, the Imo state Independent Democrats ID party governorship candidate, Rt Hon Ike C Ibe also on Tuesday January 21, 2019 paid an unscheduled visit to the palace of HRH Eze Sir R V Oparaocha Ekwe, Ebubedike of Ulakwu autonomous community accompanied by his Deputy, Barr Obinna Emuka and the Party’s candidate for Owerri Federal Constituency, Hon Prince Emeka Oparaocha Ekwe as well as other candidates of the parry.

Presenting the ID Guber candidates in Imo to Ebubedike, Hon Prince Oparaocha Ekwe, son of the Traditional ruler described Ike Ibe as a man of immense integrity and the right man to liberate Imolites.

The national assembly candidate explained the historical background of his father’s throne which he emphasized is hereditary and played a vital role in quelling the famous Aba women riot in 1929.

In his speech, Rt Hon Ike Ibe took time to explain the origin of ID party and the popularity it has attained since Liberation movement joined forces unlike other politicians who ride on party’s popularity.

Lamenting the embarrassment Imolites have suffered in recent past due to bad governance especially the traditional thrones in the state, Ike Ibe offered himself and ID party to liberate Imo people emphasizing the synergy between him and Hon Prince Oparaocha Ekwe.

Receiving the entourage of ID party, HRH Eze Oparaocha Ekwe thanked the team for finding it worthy to visit him assuring them victory and support of Ulakwu community.

Highlight of the visit was the special prayers offered on the Imo state ID Guber candidate, his deputy and other candidates of the party by HRH Eze Oparaocha Ekwe and Traditional rulers of Umuekwune Ngor Okpala, Okwe and Obike communities, Eze George Nwosu, Eze Obirieze Barnabas and Eze Batholomew Mba respectively.