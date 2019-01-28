Okorocha Risks Removal From Buhari’s Campaign Committee

Should reports reaching Trumpeta via the social media is anything to believe, Governor Rochas Okorocha is at the verge of losing his position in the campaign team of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a story obtained online, it was learnt that for insisting on his son in-law who is of the Action Alliance, AA, than APC’s Senator Hope Uzodinma, Okorocha is in trouble and about to face disciplinary sanctions which includes removal from Buhari’s campaign council.

Trumpeta learnt that the party had already concluded plans of reviewing the letter of suspension recommended by the Nlemigbo led State Working Committee, on issues bordering on suspected anti party activities.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, while addressing issues on inquiry said the party has been receiving criticisms on the matter at hand, stressing that no defaulter will be left free, as there have been several warnings.

According to him, “What happened in Imo State shows that the APC means business. When they bring the recommendation to the NWC, we will look at it.”

It was also gathered that further tolerance of saboteurs in APC would cause internal wrangling which he said will not be good for the upcoming elections.

“The party should be appreciated that it is possible to query a governor and recommend him for suspension. When we see the report, we will take necessary steps.”

Meanwhile, Okorocha who is the APC candidate for Orlu Senatorial seat may face some difficulties with his Senate ticket if the disciplinary committee finds fault in the connected anti party allegations.