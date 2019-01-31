The Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) yesterday Thursday January 31st, 2019 shut down Owerri the Imo State capital as he flagged-off his Governorship campaign in the State.

The ceremony which took-off from the st.patrick’s Catholic Church, Obilubi-Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the State took the trip through the major streets in the state capital culminating into Kalu Nwankwo’s stadium.

All the aspirants of the party followed in the motorcade where the Governorship and his Deputy Barrister Humphrey Anumudu and Pharmacist Okay Dike drove in an open van waving the masses of the State.

At the Kalu Nwankwo’s Stadium, the National Chairman of ZLP, Barrister Dan Nwanyanwu told the mammoth crowd that what informed the choice of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) of Barrister Humphrey Anumudu is his character and past antecedents.

He explained that it was this same Anumudu who won the Governorship ticket of PDP in 1999 but was pressed upon to relinquish the ticket to an Orlu indigene Chief Achike Udenwa on grounds of equity and fairness. Adding that he would have expected Chief Udenwa to come out openly to reciprocate the gesture.

Nwanyanwu, maintained that he is aware that the Imo Governorship 2019, that people will vote persons and not political parties. Insisting that of all the Governorship aspirants in the state in 2019, that Barrister Anumudu remains the most credible and wanted person among them.

He made it clear that Barrister Anumudu will not steal their money but rather, would improve on the general life style of the masses. Pointing out that he is happy that Orlu zone has unanimously adopted to support and vote for Anumudu as a pay-back period for his 1999 gesture to the zone.

Addressing the masses, Barrister Anumudu gave assurance that pensioners allowances and entitlements will be accordingly paid promptly as at when due even as he further assured that civil servants salaries will be fully paid without cuts.

He said within his political travails that he has adequately studied the problems of Imolites with a view to tackling them adequately. Barrister Anumudu, gave assurance that his Government will build one factory in each of the three zones of the state to carter for youths employment.

Adding that youths found loitering during official office hours will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. He appealed to them to cross-check his antecedents and vote for him as he has good plans for the State and its people.