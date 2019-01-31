Anene Gets Grand Reception in Oguta

By Orji Sampson

The people of Oguta LGA especially the women and youths of last Saturday gave Princess Calista Anene a grand reception/welcome back to her father land from Canada some months after the Imo APGA primaries.

The event which was preceded by a road show round the entire LGA spearheaded by members of the AMADE AJIE Women/Youth Foundation with placards bearing inscriptions such as, “Welcome back home our Rare Gem”, ” Oguta LGA Women/Youth know the Truth and must support sincerity”, “Let’s Get it Right, Let our Values be heard”, among many others.

Speaking at the foundation office at 74 Ogbuide road in Oguta LGA, Mrs Anumudu Obidi Ngozi Agwa from Umueze described Princess Anene as special gift to Oguta people especially to the women and youths.

Mrs Obidi who expressed the anger of AMADE AJIE Women/Youth foundation and Oguta people over the denial by APGA to give Princess Anene the party ticket for the Oguta state Assembly seat said they are still standing solidly behind their leader and will follow her to support who ever she supports in other to elect the right people into power during the 2019 election.

Others who also spoke at the well attended reception including Hon Canice Uzor, DG AMADE AJIE women foundation collaborated that with people like Princess Anene who have been working for the progress of the down trodden and the voiceless working together Oguta LGA and Imo at large can only get better.

In her speech, Princess Anene who was over whelmed by the reception organized on her behalf assured the women and the youths that she is ready to work with relevant agencies and politicians who will assure them to protect the values of Oguta.

The founder of AMADE AJIE Women/Youth foundation while thanking them for the grand reception urged them to use their vote wisely during the elections saying,

“I stand for Women and the youths so they won’t be used and dumped again by some politicians.

Oguta youths cannot be used only for political thuggery, it’s time for equality for everyone, we must prepare our youths to more responsible to protect their human rights”, Princess lamented.

According to the former APGA aspirant for the Oguta State Assembly seat, the time to use our youths and women to gain cheap votes have gone, this time we shall work with people who can tell us what they can do for us if elected.

Explaining the achievement of her foundation, the Canadian based women/youth and human right activist emphasized that her organization was instituted to educate women on loving and protecting our children, delivering values and quality life for the youths by redirecting homes for individuals with disability.

She stated that the foundation also encourages sex education in our homes and public health offices with a motto, “complete inclusion and treating everyone with dignity and respect in equal measure regardless of their sex and age promoting human rights.

Highlight if the occasion was the royal blessing received by Princess Anene from HRH Eze Nani Oputa(Eze Nene III) Eze Igwe of Oguta.