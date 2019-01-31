Imo Assembly passes 2018 Appropriation Bill into Law

The Imo State House of Assembly sitting yesterday passed a Bill for a law to appropriate the sum of (#260,514 ,824,711)Two Hundred and Sixty Billion ,Five Hundred and Fourteen Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand ,Seven Hundred and Eleven Naira to the service of the Government of Imo State of Nigeria for the year ending on the thirty first day of December Two Thousand and Nineteen and for other related purposes . As it excludes the consolidated Revenue fund changes of #16,303,247,101 to hence a total budget of 276,818,071,812 went second reading and passed into law.

Presenting the bill, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Lugard Osuji said that the essence of the budget was to Consolidate the projects of the State government for the past 7years since the administration came on board. The budget is to include the Ministries, Department and other Departments and Agencies of the State.

He further noted that the budget has taken care of MDA’s in the State even as the member for Ahaizu Local Government Area, Hon Ken Agbim Seconded the bill. The House also presented a bill stipulating that Missions and Traditional institutions can open a University and operate it on the law of Public Private Partnership in Imo State

Meanwhile when the sitting was about to start some of the members came and singed the attendance register and left without coming back for the chamber till the end of the sitting, making (7) house members only present till the end of the sitting without forming quorum according to the house rules which stipulates that for members to Seat” they must be up to (9) members present or the house stands adjourned to the next sitting day.

While the sitting was ongoing there were power interruptions that lasted for 35 minutes making the Speaker Hon Acho Ihim who was on the committee of the whole to use touch light to read all the (13) bills that were presented to him by the majority leader for a second reading and passage of the appropriation bill into law.