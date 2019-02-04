Uju Mbano Drums Support For Ohakim, Explains Why Gov Deserves Another Tenure 

By Onyekachi Eze

Barely 1 month to the much expected governorship election across Nigeria, with almost 64 guber candidates jostling for the seat of Imo, a progressive youth of the State, Uju Valentine Ogemdi has revealed why Chief Ikedi Ohakim should be reelected to complete his second tenure.

An Executive governor of Imo State (2007-2011), Dr Ikedi Ohakim Ohakim who is seeking a reelection under the Accord Party has earned much respect and trust of Imolites.

Propelled by his determination to enthrone good governance, Uju Valentine Ogemdi, also known as “Uju na Mbano” has described Ohakim’s second term ambition as a good move, pointing out that he is the only man to get Imo back on track.

He said Ohakim’s era in 2007-2011 never inflicted pains, torture and hardship on the Imo masses, but rather ensured accelerated level of livelihood.

“Uju na Mbano” as fondly called said the former governor has an edge over all the guber candidates ,adding, if he is given a second chance, the lost glories of the State will surely be restored.

Addressing the precarious state of Imo under the incumbent administration, Uju averred it would take someone with leadership sagacity like Ikedi Ohakim to reform the State without getting to spend an additional years to know what governance entails.

The Isiala Mbano born real estate guru however enjoined Imo electorates to put into consideration a leader that would protect their interest, when exercising their civic responsibility on March 2nd.

“Anybody that do not have the people’s interest at heart should not be given the opportunity. Ohakim served the State well with his strength and courage, giving him another opportunity would bring everlasting joy”.

Moreso, he advised the youths to throw their support for the Accord guber candidate, saying that his quest for youth emancipation led to the 10,000 youth employment in 2010.

Speaking further, he charged the youths to shun thuggery and any form of acts capable of jeopardizing their future for the next four years.

According to him, “days are gone when we vote strictly on political affiliations. The major question nowadays should focus on individual’s ability and readiness to lead the State forward”.