Disqualification Fever Grips Kingsley Uju Supporters Over Missing Name  In INEC Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Reps  Seat Contest

There are strong indications that the former Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha on operations and the House of Reps candidate of AA for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency may not have his name on the ballot.

This may be as a result of INEC release of final list of contestants for the February 16th 2019 National Assembly elections. In the list, the name of Uju was missing thereby instilling fear in the minds of his supporters and AA members that he may be disqualified.

It would be recalled that Trumpeta had two weeks ago revealed about double application of a Reps candidate.

Investigation has it that Uju may have violated INEC guidelines to have warranted his ineligibility of his candidacy. His name somehow appeared in the INEC as that of Democratic Alternative, DA and Action Alliance, AA, thus contravening section IV, 37 of 2010 INEC Electoral Law (as amended).

Trumpeta also stumbled into a letter circulating in the social media said to have been directed the AA from INEC, explaining the non appearance of Uju’s name.

More worries have become the lot of Uju supporters and followers in AA as the former aide of governor Okorocha has relocated to Abuja to ensure the matter is settled.