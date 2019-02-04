Samdaddy Anyanwu : I’ m Not Dumping PDP For Another Party

Tunji Adedeji

Senator Samuel Anyanwu ,the Senator representing Owerri Senatorial District at the National Assembly has debunked the speculations that he was leaving the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and has collapsed his political structure to support the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Senator Anyanwu who gave this clarification on Saturday while refuting the claim at his Ama-Imo country home in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State where he reassured thousands of his teaming supporters who are mostly members of Divine Mandate Movement cut across the 27 council area of Imo State that he remained a member of the opposition party.

He described the story of his purported defection and subsequent collapsed of structure as “concocted piece of a malicious hatchet job and a pack of lies”

According to him, “I’ll remain in PDP .I have not collapsed my structure into anybody’s political structure and I wish to state categorically that I’m not a member of N-PDP. I have no reason whatsoever to defect or jump ship from a party that made me a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria and the party highest political office holder in the state. So I enjoin you all to remain in PDP. ”

Sen. Anyanwu said,”I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.

“Let it be known today that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’ m very grateful to God for this.”

“I am grateful to you – members of my campaign structure, Divine Mandate Movement, my friends, political associates, and admirers across the state and beyond – for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support.

“Please, don’t be deterred, be hopeful and be rest assured that the court matter will determine our position and it must be victorious. I am still in PDP and can’t leave my house for no body”

Sen. Anyanwu seized the platform to urged Imo electorates to not only vote for Atiku/Obi ticket overwhelmingly in the February general elections but all other contestants on the platform of PDP from the National Assembly to State House of Assembly expressing confidence that the court matter coming up within the week will go in his favour.

His word, “Atiku is our In-law and is our common project, so if you have Atiku in the race and vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, you have committed sacrilege. We should also vote other PDP candidates because he needs to move with his party people,”

Atiku is a man of exceptional personality and character, he is a global citizen, and Nigerian’s are lucky to have him in the contest. Nigeria needs his services now; especially now that the APC led administration has failed.

In his remark, Prof. Protus Uzoma who was earlier unveiled as the newly appointed Director General; DG of Divine Mandate Movement thanked the leadership of the group for finding him worthy.

He pointed out that PDP made a mistake by playing tricks with a man who has a grace of God upon him.

He described Anyanwu as a man that has distinguished himself as a great son of Imo state and promised to do his best to deliver on his duty. We need someone who plays politics with moral, one who carries everyone along and we have found it in him, he said.

In their respective speech, Evan Mike Ikoku, Chief Boni Ebili, Chief Mrs Oyibo Nwaneri, Chief Hillary Igboukwu enjoined every member of Divine Mandate Movement to remain steadfast. They reechoed it to the people that the fair skinned senator is not defecting and not a member of N-PDP .Senator Anyanwu will remain in PDP and get what he wants, they averred.