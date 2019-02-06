By Okey Alozie

Governor Rochas Okorocha is now facing various chapters of problems and accusations from his political opponents who want to stop him from going to the Red Chambers by all means as Senator representing Orlu zone.

Our reporter observed that since the Governor declared his interest to run for the Orlu zone Senate seat, more attacks have come his way.

This time around Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Governorship candidate of APC in Imo wants Okorocha to come and defend himself on N312b debt and 118 garnishee judgments. The senator alleged that Imo State under Governor Rochas Okorocha is owing a lot of money adding that the Governor has put the economy of Imo into bad condition. He said that the current situation of the State made him to step in to become governor to salvage Imo people.

He further accused Okorocha of running family business in Imo Government House.

Uzodinma who addressed newsmen in Owerri few days ago said Okorocha must give account of Imo treasury when the time comes.

Continuing, he expressed disappointment on Governor Rochas Okorocha not paying pensioners their entitlements.

Uzodinma insisted that on no account should Imo people vote for Okorocha and his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu because they did not treat Imo electorate in the Eight years Okorocha presided over Imo State. Uche Nwosu in reaction said he is unstoppable as would be the next Governor of Imo State.