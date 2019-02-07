Imo Assembly Complex in Bad Condition

By Okey Alozie

The House of Assembly complex located in Owerri is now in bad condition and if nothing is done fast to rehabilitate the building, some part of it may collapsed, if investigations by Trumpeta is considered.

Eye witnesses account revealed that the walls have began to crack, with licking roofs and other dangerous part which is now posing big threat worker of the place. One of the staff who spoke to our reporter confirmed that the place is now too dangerous for them to stay.

He demanded for immediate relocation to avoid loss of lives and properties.

Our reporter who visited the place observed that the place is also very dirty. The place is said to be stinking and the environment is not conducive any longer.

It would be recalled that Assembly members were relocated years back to Hero’s Square to enable reconstruction and rehabilitation work to take place at the complex.

The roofs are not in order coupled with the bad electrical fixing that is said to be causing problem now.

The House of Assembly is now being painted even when the place is having problem with the block work.

Many of the lawmakers have abandoned their offices because of the provocative odour coming out from the building.