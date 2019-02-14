This weekend’s Presidential/National Assembly election will once again set the stage for fresh political clashes in Imo State.

Since preparation for 2019 elections commend, there has been internal war in the APC with two major factions involved in the schisms. The intra party wranglings which began with the May 2018 congresses and manifested during the primaries to elect candidates saw the APC dividing into two factions controlled by Okorocha and the Coalition, a group of politician opposed to the governor’s control of the party.

The Imo APC story got worse when the faction controlled by Okorocha moved en masse into AA to pick position as candidates for elective posts. While some are in AA, others remained in APC as candidates.

For instance, the governor, Okorocha is flying APC party ticket for Orlu zone alongside his followers like Ugonna Ozuruigbo, for Isu, Nwangele, Nkwerre, Njaba Federal Constituency.

Others in Okorocha camp with APC tickets for the National Assembly are Emma Ojinere, Owerri zone, Nwanna Igbokwe for Ahiazu/Ezinihitte, Blyden Amajirionwu, Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise, Kingsley Uju, Obinna Mbata, Owerri Fed Constituency, DanGod Iwuorie, Mbaitoli/Ikeduru, Chike Okafor, Okigwe South and Edwin Ihenacho, Orlu/Orsu/Oru East.

Instead of backing other APC candidates for the National Assembly position, the Okorocha camp is backing Dr Paschal Obi for Ideato Fed Constituency against Austin Nwachukwu of APC, Simeon Iwunze of AA against Mirian Onuoha of APC for Okigwe North and Ndubisi Emeka of AA against Ben Uwajumogu of APC for Okigwe zone.

Other places the Okorocha group are not disposed to APC candidates are Ohaji/Egbema,Oguta, Oru West where they prefers embattled to APC’s Goodluck Nanah Opiah.

The election will be a warfront for the APC group who will oppose the plans of Okorocha and Co. Instead of working for the interest of the APC candidate for Okigwe South Fed Constituency, Senator Uwajumogu is said to be disposed to the Accord candidate, Emeka Nwajuba while Coalition members of APC in Orlu zone are considering Osita Izunaso of APGA and Jones Onyeriri of PDP to support against Okorocha.

Same pattern may also be witnessed in Owerri zone voting where the Coalition APC is considering APGA’s Mike Nwachukwu and PDP’s Ezenwa Onyewuchi as options against Okorocha’s favourite, Emma Ojinere of APC.

At the expiration of the congresses and primaries, the battle for who is incharge has shifted to the polls for the final showdown.

While the APC maymakers will be battling how to outwit each other to let their camp emerge victorious, other contenders in other parties like the pronounced ones shall not be left out in the struggle to emerge victories.

For instance, in Owerri zone, Onyewuchi is a force to reckon and likely to reap from the APC members divided interest. With a solid background and support base. The Reps member has capacity to overcome other challengers.

Same applies to the APGA candidate for the same Imo East Senatorial District, Mike Nwachukwu who is reported to be waxing stronger in the zone.

Senator Izunaso of APGA and Onyeriri of PDP will give Okorocha, a run for his money in Orlu zone. With internal sabotage likely to work against the Governor, Izunaso and Onyeriri will plot to gain the votes of people in the area.