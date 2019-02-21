Hon Chike Okafor, the incumbent member of the House of Representatives for Okigwe South Federal Constituency (Obowo/Ihitte Uboma/Ehime Mbano) has described as fallacious and indeed a lie from the pit of Hell, the story that an Abuja court has ruled him out from participating in Saturday’s election as the candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri yesterday, Hon Chike Okafor said that his name is not only on the ballot paper, but he is the man to beat in the election.

Okafor said that the said court ruling did not affect his candidature as the APC flagbearer for the Okigwe South Federal Constituency, even as he was neither a plantiff nor defendant in the matter in question.

The Lawmaker wondered how the court case involved his person, adding that the entire scenario is the hand work of his political detractors, who wish to distract him but have failed.

Okafor maintained that in the said case, his name was not mentioned, pointing out that a court does not award a plantiff what he or she did not pray for.

Brandishing the court judgment before the journalists, the former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State said that case, suit No: FCT/HC/CV/423/18 is between Mrs Uzoma Chioma Mary Ann as Applicant and All Progressive Congress APC, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba and INEC as the defendants.

He maintained that Nwajiuba wanted to assume the candidate of APC for the Okigwe South Federal Constituency through the back-door and was stopped, hence his plot to destabilize APC in the Federal Constituency, which he said cannot be allowed to succeed.

Chike Okafor made it clear that he remains the candidate of APC in the Saturday election, while Nwajiuba flies that of ACCORD, urging his teeming followers to troop out on Saturday and vote him back to the Federal House to continue his good work, pointing out that heading back to Abuja as a second term lawmaker will be an added opportunity to do more for people of Okigwe South.

“I Urge my supporters to disregard this devilish rumour and come out tomorrow and vote for me. They should judge me by my first outing and vote for me and APC tomorrow” he said.

Chike Okafor disclosed that if he was disqualified from participating in tomorrow’s election, it is INEC that will announce it through their proper channel and not by a fellow who is scared of facing the electorate in the polls.

“If I am disqualified, INEC would have announced it through its office. My name is in the ballot, and my detractors are disappointed because they are afraid of facing me in a free and fair contest.

Thank God their plots have failed” Chike Okafor said.