By Okey Alozie

The outcome of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Imo State has exposed some Rescue Mission Leaders as they could not win in their various booths.

These losses has made the Governor of Imo State Owelle Rochas Okorocha to raise eyes brow and is afraid of losing the guber election coming up on Saturday 9th of March 2019.

Against this backdrop, Governor Okorocha has planned to reorganize and restrategise his team known as Rescue Mission Group.

In a meeting held in Owerri on Monday, the Governor lambasted the Director General of Ugwumba campaign organization, Chairman Campaign Council and some other key players of the Rescue Mission team who could not deliver their booths in the last election.

Okorocha who expressed disappointment on the losses in Owerri and Okigwe zones respectively hinted that he cannot trust those leaders who are not result- oriented.

The governor insisted that only the few leaders that won in their booths will work with him in the next election.

Our source revealed that it was a show of shame to the Leaders of Rescue Mission when the result of various booths were presented to the Governor at the special meeting held in Owerri.

The Governor as we learnt blasted Ugochi Nnanna Okoro, ChiomaTycoon Onwumere, Prof Mrs Edna, Hon Acho Ihim and many other leaders of the Rescue Mission who did not perform well. He requested that more responsibility should be given to those that passed in their booths.

The show of shame made some of the women leaders to start crying at the meeting.

The worst was that of the Executive chairman of Ezinihitte Local Government Area, Hon Mrs ChiomaTycoon Onwumere who lost woefully and was humiliated by the crowd who insisted that she should throw in the towel.

Another woman leader that was badly humiliated in the meeting was the former SUBEB chairman Hon Dr Liz Ejiogu from Owerri West. In her own case she scored below average.

Action Alliance AA Deputy Governorship candidate and Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim also lost woefully in his booth at Okigwe local government, even Adaora Onyechere the AA House of Assembly candidate for Okigwe LGA could not live up to expectation in the last Saturday’s election.

Some of the losers revealed that there was mass protest against Buhari in Imo State and as a result the President became a bad market for the Rescue Mission.

The Governor refused to accept their excuses.

Meanwhile investigation on how party money was shared has began in APC. Our reporter gathered that corrupt leaders who were alleged to have misused the party money given to them are now in serious trouble and may be expelled.

We further gathered that out of shame, those leaders who felt humiliated by governor Okorocha are now on the move to join the opposition to vote against Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and Imo House of Assembly candidate in the March 9th election.