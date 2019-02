As the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC announced Mohammadu

Buhari, the incumbent President, as the winner of Saturday Presidential election in Nigeria, Imo people took the news with non concern as the masses move about their business without showing any sign of celebration.

In Imo State, it was as if nothing significant and important as announcement of a new President to lead the Federation in the next four years took place.

In work places, schools, Banks, offices, Motor Parks, inside Buses and Taxis etc, the apathy was too glaring as nobody bothered to discuss the issue.

It would be recalled that INEC announced President Buhari, candidate of All Progressives Congress winner, with the Peoples Democratic Party PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the loser.

INEC said Buhari won the polls with 15,191,847 votes, as against 11,262,978 scored by Atiku.

In the said result, majority of Imo people voted for the PDP’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku, who scored334,923 votes against 140,463 votes garnered by Buhari in Imo State.

Our reporters who went to interview Imo citizens, said Imo people are disappointed that Atiku, the man they voted massively for could not scale the INEC hurdle, which was the reason there was no celebration in the State.

They swore that Buhari did not win Atiku, based on the results at the polling station, which they alleged were manipulated at the collection centers by INEC officials in favour of President Buhari.

Told that although Imo people voted for Atiku and votes from other States helped Buhari to win, one of them said “PDP and Atiku won at polling booths, but Buhari and APC won at INEC offices”.

However, Imolites warned that any attempt to subvert their will come March 9, 2019, Governorship and House of Assemblies would be resisted.

“Except they want to kill all of us, INEC should live above board and conduct a free and fair election on March 9. We don’t want this Atiku/Buhari method again”. And soldiers and hoodlums should staff away from polling Booths. Dr Kajathan Opara said.

Meanwhile Presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has gone to court to challenge Buhari’s declaration as the winner of Saturday election Presidential, citing irregularities which he claimed marred the process.