OKEY EZEH BLASTS IMO PDP SAYS: THE PARTY HAS DECLARED WAR AGAINST IMO WOMEN 

The Imo State Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Sir Okey Ezeh has taken a swipe at the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State for denying Imo women the right of political expression by not nominating a single woman to be a flag bearer in the party, from House of Assembly to Governorship.

In a statement on Friday by the Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign Organisation, Collins Opurozor, the investment banker lamented that it is atrocious that the PDP could not find any Imo woman worthy to be a candidate in all the forty-two positions for which all political parties fielded candidates. He added that the suppression of women remains a distinguishing feature of all the notorious tyrannies in the history of mankind.

“The infamous Fascist, Benito Mousolini of Italy had this official policy to quarantine women only within the domestic spheres, proscribing them from political participation. Today, mankind looks back in agony to the days of fascism.

“The notorious Nazist and anti-semitist who slaughtered six million innocent people at once, Adolf Hitler of Germany, had it in his official gazette that women would have no right whatsoever to political life. Today, Nazism represents a dark age in human history. It is this most cruel, most despicable and most unacceptable part of human history that the People’s Democratic Party and their few kingpins in Imo State wish to reenact.”

For Ezeh, “What is going on currently in Imo State, as far the PDP is concerned, is not necessarily a campaign to win elections. It is more of a campaign to suppress Imo women, to strip them of dignity, to abort their aspirations and to eclipse their hopes. This cannot happen in a state like Imo. Our women have risen to the top in virtually all the sectors in Nigeria.”

He further called on Imo people, especially women, to avenge this evil by coming out en masse on March 9 to squarely reject the party and to vote massively for the SDP which out of forty-two positions gave eighteen to women.