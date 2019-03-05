PDP Recaptures Orsu, Orlu, Oru East Reps As Supplementary Election Holds in Okigwe zone

The seat garnered by the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Imo State after the Presidential/National Assembly elections have increased with the capture of Oru East, Orlu and Orsu Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Monday released the signal that PDP’s Jerry Alagbaoso wins, dispelling earlier reports that it was inconclusive.

INEC had earlier according to reports declared the result of the federal constituency inconclusive owing to violence, snatching of electoral materials and mutilation of figures.

But yesterday, the electoral body reversed itself to announce the PDP candidate winner even as other candidates in the race have declared it a rape on democracy.

The announcement to declare Alagbaoso winner was made public after the candidates were invited for briefing on the way forward about the election. The REC after quoting some sections of the electoral act cancelled the areas for the re-run and declared Jerry Alagbaoso winner of the election.

Meanwhile, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Supplementary elections will take place in Imo North Senatorial district, Okigwe South and Okigwe North federal constituencies.

The commission had declared elections inconclusive in the affected areas after violence, snatching of electoral materials and mutilation of figures marred the exercise.

This was even as political thugs set ablaze INEC’s office in Imo North senatorial district, heightening tension in the area.

The INEC spokesperson in the state, Emmanuella Opara , said that the commission was ready to complete elections in the affected areas .

She said that the supplementary elections would hold alongside governorship and State Assembly elections which hold this weekend.