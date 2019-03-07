Assassination Scare:     How PDP Senate Candidate Escapes, Gunmen Attack, Visitor shot, Injured

The political atmosphere in Imo State is getting tensed with suspicion of assassination attempts being brought into the system hours to the governorship election. This fear became prominent yesterday as there was a recorded incident where a Senate member and Senate candidate of the PDP, Jones Onyeriri escaped assassination attempt by yet to be identified gunmen but a visitor suspected to be his ally was unlucky to be struck by gunshots.

Trumpeta learnt that the camp of Onyeriri who suspected foul play on how the incident happed alleged that the member representing Njaba, Nkwerre, Isu and Nwangele federal constituency was the target of the gunmen as the incident happened in his Owerri residence.

One Engr Nnamdi Nsorom was shot and wounded who visited his house on Thursday morning was shot when unknown gunmen in two motorcycles came in front of the House, probably in search of Onyeriri to open fire. The staccato of sounds created fear before it was discovered that bullets had hit a visitor in the House.

An aide to Onyeriri who confirmed the incident when Trumpeta called disclosed that they were at the FMC Owerri and the victim was about entering the theatre for surgery after receiving bullets in the chest regions.

Efforts to get the police side was futile as the number of the police public relations officer was not available for comments.

Onyeriri from Nkwerre LGA ran the senate race of Imo West where controversies trailed its conduct before the state governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha was declared winner by INEC.