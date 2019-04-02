EFCC May Ambush Okorocha After May 29

By Tochi Onyeubi

If indices used in investigating top class politicians who had held governorship positions in the past are anything to go by, then there are strong indications that Imo state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha may be on the waiting list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The invitation of Okorocha by EFCC after he leaves office is predicated on the grounds of financial dealings involving top chiefs of his administration.

Since 2011, Okorocha stepped into power in the state and covered by immunity not to face instant prosecution, some government officials in Imo have not only been invited to face anti corrupt bodies but also detained after grilling.

Few days to the Governorship/House of Assembly elections, the Acting Accountant General of Imo state, Uzoho Casmir was arrested by the EFCC for allegedly withdrawing huge sums of money running to the tune of #1Billiona Naira for suspected vote buying traceable to the governor.

It would also be recalled that former Accountant General and later Secretary to the State Government, Sir George Eche was a regular guest to EFCC over alleged mismanagement of funds during the first tenure of Okorocha, same goes for the then Finance Commissioner, now Reps Member, Hon. Chike Okafor.

Trumpeta also observed that during traces of how the bailout money meant for Imo state was utilised, the anti graft agencies revealed how the money was withdrawn and entered into private fund.

Report are rife that at the expiration of the governor’s tenure on May 29, 2019, he may become a customer to EFCC based on how Imo State finances were handled in the past eight years.

Further signals that an ambush may be on the way for Okorocha by antigraft agencies emerged after a Federal High Court in Jos knocked off injunctions the governor placed to stop EFCC and IG of Police from allowing their operatives search his private residence.

After the governor’s houses were searched by EFCC and Police in Jos, Plateau state, Okorocha went to court to stop the operatives from further action which the Judge declined.

Though, a newspaper report, had revealed of EFCC raising a team to investigate Okorocha and other named governors who will not be state chief executives after May this year, a statement from the EFCC denied such, adding the command doesn’t probe governor or anybody on speculative grounds further explaining that, no team has been arranged for such purposes.

Recall that the EFCC had come after past governors like ex Gov. Ayodele Peter Fayose, ex Gov. Chief Ikedi Ohakim, ex Gov. Orji Uzor Kanu and others.