“You Have a Tough Task’ Ihedioha Tells TTC Members

The governor-elect of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has said that he has assembled a Group of tested technocrats and Proffessionals to chart a lasting course for his administration which kick-starts on May 29, 2019 with his swearing-in as the Executive Governor of Imo State. He however warned that the committee has a tough task ahead.

Ihedioha made this known while inaugurating a Transition and Technical Committee TTC yesterday at Rockview Hotel, Owerri, Imo State.

The governor-elect maintained that he took time to fish out members of the committee from their various places of abode and work to come and help him shape how Imo State would look in the near future.

“Let me say here that we are not bereft of ideas as to what we want to achieve. We however believe in team work and will not shy away from harnessing the well acknowledged potentials of our people” Ihedioha said.

The chairman of the committee which has twelve subcommittees, Dr Enerst Ebi said that it was a challenge for him to chair such a galaxy of stars, but added that he will not fail as he will give the job all the seriousness it deserves.

“I am humbled by the calibre of Technocrats, politicians, community and Business Leaders, that have been assembled here” Ebi, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank said.

Earlier, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu had described Ihedioha as a God-sent to Imo at its crucial time.

A former Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon Justice Onumajulu said Ihedioha has reconciled Imo people with the spread of the committee which cut across party lines and political zones.

In his speech, Engr Charles Ugwu, (ROKANA) hinted that Imo is now on a path of new era, with Ihedioha as the pilot.

The Committee divided into twelve subcommittees has men and women from different sectors and fields, with former Ministers, Diplomats, Ex-Vice Chancellors, Captains of Industry, Security Experts, Academia, Labour, Entertainment, Sports, Banking, Oil and Gas etc.