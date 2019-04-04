Okorocha Still Suffering From Own Iberiberism- Oshiomhole

As the war of words between the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole resumes, the former Edo State governor has bombed the outgoing governor of the State

In the latest diatribe fired against Okorocha, Oshiomhole while responding to a first verbal attack on him expressed that the claims from the Imo governor shows that he “is still suffering from his own Iberiberism after he lost woefully in his effort to force his son in-law on Imo people”.

Okorocha had after meeting with President Buhari in Aso Rock warned that the ruling APC risks serious setback in the 2023 general elections if it’s National Chairman, Oshiomhole continues with his present leadership style.

The Imo State governor further blamed Oshiomhole solely for APC’s loss of key states to the opposition PDP. According to him, Oshiomhole’s action is calpable of reducing the APC to a regional party, with serious setback ahead of the 2023 polls.

He decried the way the APC national chairman imposes his will on the party, a situation, according to him, has resulted to APC not having any elected political office holder in Imo State after the last recent general elections.

Oshiomhole who spoke through the Chief Press Secretary, Simeon Ebegbulem stated “He (Okorocha) should be ashamed today that he connived with the PDP to rig the Imo guber election in favour of the PDP just because his son-in-law lost the governorship ticket of the APC. Okorocha’s greed has destroyed his political career and he may not resurrect from it. “Our candidate in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, is very popular and not a political lightweight like Okorocha, who could not even deliver himself in the senatorial election, not to talk of delivering his son-in-law’s governorship ambition. Okorocha used the resources of the state to work against the APC, yet he lost woefully.

“Whether Okorocha likes it or not, the APC is in safe hands under Oshiomhole and he will continue to pursue policies that will unite and strengthen the party, and which will ensure that the collective decision of the party and not that of Okorocha is supreme.

APC will continue to soar higher beyond 2023, it is only Okorocha’s political career that would be destroyed before 2023. Okorocha should hide his head in shame.” He fired.