How Three FUTO Students Died After “Sex Romp”

The Tramadol, Indian Hemp Harmful Drugs Found In Room

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, community, Ihiagwa in Owerri West LGA of Imo State on Tuesday, was shocked to witness unpleasant situations related to the death of three suspected students of the institution, while the surviving female was evacuated to a hospital in an unconscious state.

According to reports, tragedy struck at the hostel as the two undergraduates were found stone dead in a room of the hostel named sunshine Lodge in Ihiagwa. The last death was said to have occurred after the victim was evacuated in an unconscious state. He later died at a hospital.

It was learnt that the victims were found dead and unconscious in nude state suggesting that they may have engaged in a foursome sex romp.

Trumpeta learnt that when life was not noticed in the room the next day, the attention of caretaker of the lodge was attracted who in turn informed men of the Imo State Police command.

Policemen, according to the state Public Relations Officer, PRO, Orlando Ikeokwu moved in to discover the dead bodies while two were in unconscious state.

Details of pleminary investigation by the police have it that they victims may have allegedly engaged in sex romp or sex competition with a female student of the institution.

From items recovered in the room which include Indian hemp and Tramadol, there was suspicion of abused drugs during the sex romp.

The nude state indicated also that the victims may have engaged in threesome or foursome sex exercises influenced by the drug.

An eye witness account who doesn’t want his name in print said “they were all found dead naked, one was with a bathing soap in hand, and the other lying on-top of the lady among them, the room in filled with bottle of codeine, packets of Tramadol, Indian hemp and Vodka drunk”.

The informant further added that “it got to the notice of the lodge occupants that those students in question are not legal occupant of the lodge but are friends to the main occupant of the lodge. These students collected the key of the main occupant, came into the room yesterday (Monday) and kicked off their drinking, smoking and the mixing of hard drugs, Tramadol, spirit and Vodka drinks to make themselves feel good as usual, but it looks like the mixing went wrong this time.

Police in a statement gave the names of the dead victims as Ugochukwu Kingsley and one Richard, while the third victim, Aka Uche , 27 , and the female victim , Onyinyechi Okafor, is receiving treatment in hospital.

He said the incident occurred at the Sunshine Lodge in Ihiagwa , near the FUTO campus .

According to the police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, “On April 2 , information was received from the caretaker of the Sunshine Lodge in Ihiagwa , Owerri , that the students of the Federal University of Technology , Owerri , Ugochukwu Kingsley , Richard and one Aka Uche were engaged in a sex romp with one Onyinyechi Okafor, also a student of the same University.

“Police detectives from the Nekede Division promptly mobilized to the scene and found the four victims completely naked and unconscious. The police operatives recovered substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Tramadol from the scene.

“The victims were immediately conveyed to the police clinic and two of the victims, Kingsley and Richard, were certified dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“The corpses have been deposited in the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, for autopsy, while the female victim , whose condition is yet to be stabilized , and Uche have been referred to the FMC , Owerri , for further medical attention .

“The families of the deceased have been contacted, while the conditions of the surviving victims are still being closely monitored”.

Ikeokwu said the state Commissioner of Police frowned on drug abuse and other illicit acts by youths, whose parents were working hard to ensure that their future was guaranteed.