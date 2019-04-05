Aftermath of 9th March Guber Election; Govt Activities Grounded In Imo As Okorocha, Appointees Desert Offices

Aftermath of March 9 Governorship Election, Governance Grounded in Imo. As

.Okorocha, Appointees Desert Govt House

Orji Sampson

The outcome of the just concluded general election especially that of March 9th, 2019 governorship election is seriously affecting the smooth conduct of government affairs, Trumpeta findings can reveal.

Shortly after the governorship/ state assembly elections in the state which saw Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, defeat Chief Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance AA, who was the preferred candidate of Gov Rochas Okorocha, activities of governance has noticeably gone into slow motion if not completely halted. Our reporter discovered that no major government activity has taken place since Ihedioha was declared winner.

Apart from failure to show in public for any activity, Trumpeta observed that the outgoing governor hardly attends to official government functions.

It was also observed that in the absence of Okorocha, other government functionaries like commissioners, council chairmen and other categories of appointees have also gone underground thereby making the state look dry.

A visit to the Government House, Owerri also showed activities of State are in a stand still as no life goes on again in the ever bubbling environment.

Indications are ripe that the reasons behind the sudden inactivity of governance in the state may not be unconnected with the failure of Governor Rochas Okorocha to hoist his son in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and his battle to secure the Imo West Senatorial certificate of return which INEC refused to give to him owing to the alleged declaration of result under duress.

This development as Trumpeta gathered from a close source to the rescue mission government has kept Imolites surprised including rescue mission faithful considering that the Governor before the elections promised to continue working till May 29, 2019 no matter the outcome of the elections.

Some of the projects that were constantly visited and worked on before the elections have turned to grave yards even as the governor’s appointees hardly attend to functions in the Ministries, Parastatals, Agencies and the Douglas House.

Some of the appointees who according to reports gathered by Trumpeta that still find time to visit their office are either starved of funds or concentrate more on generating IGR for the government while activities that are tailored to improve the well being of the masses seem to have been left redundant.

The most worrisome part of the development is that the state governor who is known for his public appearance and likes showing off his achievements has suddenly stopped appearing at functions while the every day meeting with office holders, Ndi Eze, GO’s and other groups no longer take place just as his appointees no longer fluck the government house and the Governor’s Spibat house as was the case before the elections.