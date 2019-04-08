Inauguration Committee comes on board for May 29 handover to Ihedioha

IMO STATE 2019 GOVERNORSHIP INAUGURATION COMMITTEE

His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, Governor- Elect, Imo State, has constituted the 2019 Governorship Inauguration Committee. The Committee members are as follows:

Membership

Bar. Chris Okewulonu – Chairman

Hon. Jones Onyereri- Dep. Chairman

Hon. Ray Emeana – Secretary

Sub-Committee Membership

Budget Sub-Committee

1. Nick Oparandudu – Sub-Committee Chair

2. Charles Onwunali Dep. Chair

3. Charles Nwogu

4. Josiah Eze

5. Mr. Austin Rogers Nwoke

6. Mrs. Udeze Ibezim

7. Chime Aliliele

8. Kelechi Nzewuihe – Secretary

Media and Publicity Sub-Committee%