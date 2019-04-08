Inauguration Committee comes on board for May 29 handover to Ihedioha

IMO STATE 2019 GOVERNORSHIP INAUGURATION COMMITTEE

His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, Governor- Elect, Imo State, has constituted the 2019 Governorship Inauguration Committee. The Committee members are as follows:

Membership
Bar. Chris Okewulonu – Chairman
Hon. Jones Onyereri- Dep. Chairman
Hon. Ray Emeana – Secretary

Sub-Committee Membership
Budget Sub-Committee
1. Nick Oparandudu – Sub-Committee Chair
2. Charles Onwunali Dep. Chair
3. Charles Nwogu
4. Josiah Eze
5. Mr. Austin Rogers Nwoke
6. Mrs. Udeze Ibezim
7. Chime Aliliele
8. Kelechi Nzewuihe – Secretary

