Tension in Mbano Community As Boy Kills Frmale Student For Refusing Love Advances

Tension In Mbano Community As Boy Kills Female Classmate For Rejecting Love Moves

By: Tochi Onyeubi

But for the timely intervention of the Police, at the Umuoli Ikpem Community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, there would have been total break of order and mayhem after a 16yrs Old young girl identified as Olanma Ekwebelem died from stab wounds inflicted on her by a Chibuzo Ohaneme.

Trumpeta learnt that, Chibuzo Ohaneme who jad been pestering the late Olanma Ekwebelem, a Senior Secondary School three student for marriage proposal which had always met a brick wall as the young girl was said to have repeatedly rejected his proposal siting that she was too young to go into such relationship.

Information further revealed that the late Olanma had prior to her death, reported to her parents who reprimanded him but to no avail.

Chibuzo would later stab her severally at her parents house after making sure no one was around. She lost the battle at an undisclosed hospital days later.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state , Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect had been arrested .

He said “One Chibuzo Ohaneme of Umuohum Umuna , Onuimo LGA was arrested for the murder of his friend, Olamma Ekwebelem of Umuoli Ikpem .

“The suspect stabbed the victim in her stomach and she died . As I speak to you, the case file and the suspect have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Owerri, for further investigation