Liberate Imo With Sound Minds, Enyioha Anyanwu Tells Ihedioha

•Commends Governor-elect On Committees

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Governor-elect, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha has been told to make the State working again under his watch, by using the State’s best brains.

Making this passionate appeal on Tuesday while fielding questions from Newsmen, the immediate past National President of Imo State University Alumni Association, Enyioha Chris Anyanwu said the liberation course of Imo would be actualized if the right persons, irrespective of political parties, age, religion or zone are considered.

He disclosed that no government succeeds by applying the use of dull, unproductive brains, hence his push for intellectuals, and captains of industries.

The National President of Amalgamated Eastern Movement however commended the recently inaugurated committees of the governor-elect; Technical Transition Committee, and swearing in Committees respectively.

According to Enyioha Chris Anyanwu, Ihedioha has already taken off in good light, and sure will deliver effectively to the glory of God.

Describing the people that made up the lists, the Mbaise born tecnocrat expressed satisfaction on the calibre of men and women that were considered for the positions, pointing out that Imo is at the verge of total transformation.

Furthermore, Anyanwu called on the committee members to see the opportunity as an avenue to serve for the emancipation of the State, towards restoring sanity, respect for constituted authorities and rule of law.

Also, he attributed their appointment into different committees as a wise decision of the governor-elect, who in his wisdom and leadership sagacity know a right position for each person.