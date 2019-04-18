Political War in Imo! Councillors Battle Chairmen

Political War In Imo:

Councilors Battle Chairmen

By OkeyAlozie

There is serious war between the Councilors from 27 LGAs of Imo State and their chairmen over election money and council funds.

This revelation became open Tuesday when the petitions from two Local Government Areas, AbohMbaise and Ahiazu respectively were read at the floor of the Imo House of Assembly during plenary sessionby the lawmakers.

Our reporter revealed that the AbohMbaise Councilors and that of AhiazuMbaise stormed the State House of Assembly and were recognized by Mr Speaker, AchoIhim, who advised them to embrace peace and unity.

While the sitting proceeded, petitions written by the councilors were presented by Hon Lawman Duruji, member representing Ehime Mbano LGA. The Speaker who received the petitions against the two chairmen by theirCouncilors and Leaders refered the matter to the House Committee on Local Government Affairs for proper investigation.

Information revealed that the councilors have been battling the chairmen on the issue of election fund and council finances which the said were pocketed by the accused chairmen.

Before coming to Imo State House of Assembly to present their petitions to the Speaker, several attempts were been made by AbohMbaiseLeaders to settle the matter for peace to reign but the two parties(the councilors and chairman) did not abide by the peace talk.

Last Friday, the councilors were allegedly attacked by thugs suspected to have been hired by the Executive chairman of AbohMbaise, Hon ChidiNwaturuocha to stop them from further adverse in the case.

According to eye witness account, the social miscreants broke into the council chambers and chased them away.

The thugs parading dangerous weapons chased many of the Councilors who ran away in order to save their lives. In the process many of them got injured in the in trying to escape.

The mace was reported to be missing and the leader of the House Rt Hon Charles Okechukwu was said to have been suspended by rebel councilors alleged to have been sponsored byChidiNwaturuocha, the council chairman.

The matter was reported to police and the parties involved were invited while the investigation is still on, the councilors who felt that ChidiNwaturuocha has bettean more than he can chew resolved to come to Imo House of Assembly to report the matter, demanding that CharlesOkechukwu should be allowed to continue as leader. The Councilors accusedNwaturuocha of high handedness and corruption coupled with embezzlement of fund in AbohMbaiseLGA.

ChidiNwaturuocha in reaction said he never hired thugs adding that the councilors have been on his, asking him questions he do not understand.

He denied embezzling any council fund and warned the councilors to stop tarnishing his image and reputation.He advised the councilors to turn a new leaf and allow peace to reign.

AhiazuMbaise councilors and leaders want Hon AductusOnuoha, the executive chairman to be removed from office over alleged corruption and high handedness.

The aggrieved group’spetition is before the ImoHouse of Assembly committee on Local Government Affairs who is handling it.

Owerri North leaders and some councilors have also started fighting with their Executive chairman, Hon VitalisAnyaegbu who the accused ofembezzlement of fund belonging to the Local Government.

Hon Anyaegbustated that he is being accused Northing he know nothing about.

Obowo, Ihitte-Uboma, IsuOrsu are almost having same problem.

The councilors in the 27 Local Government Areas are said to havehave resolved to revolt against their chairmen over the millions of naira which came into the councils since they came onboard which only them are enjoying without remembering the chairmen..