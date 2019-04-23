House of Reps Speaker; Wny Okorocha, Rescue Mission Dumped Chike Okafor

House of Reps Speaker

Why Okorocha, Rescue Mission Dumped Chike Okafor

That Honourable Chike Okafor, member representing Obowo/Ihitte Uboma/Ehime Mbano Federal Constituency re-elected for the next four years is seeking to be the next speaker of the House of Reps is not news, but that his political family has dumped him for another aspirant is throwing up concerns in Imo State polity.

Okafor who declared for Reps Speaker surprisingly is not getting the backing of his Rescue Mission team. The lawmaker has been an integral part of the Okorocha Rescue Mission administration having served as commissioner in the governor’s first term.

He not only stood around Okorocha in the first tenure but was among the Reps members in the governor’s camp of APC, Imo State chapter.

Despite all challenges, Okafor was for Okorocha’s Uche Nwosu governorship bid in AA than the aspiration of Senator Hope Uzodinma of his APC in the just concluded election.

Surprisingly, Nwosu in a statement was quoted to have thrown support to Femi Gbajabiamila of Lagos State than Okafor.

Speaking at a briefing last Thursday, Nwosu drummed support for Gbajabiamila stating it is in live with the desire of Buhari and APC.

Similarly, APC House member-elect for Isu/Njaba/Nwangele and Nkwerre, Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo (OZB) who is Gbajabiamila’s south east coordinator also noted that the zone is for the Lagos lawmaker, while other Rescue missionaries like Kingsley Uju and Dr Paschal Obi members –elect for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West and Ideato Federal Constituency also showed support to Gbajabiamila.

Trumpeta however gathered that multiple factors can be said to be responsible. It was learnt that in view of the need to relaunch into the mainstream APC politics and in view of the political setbacks he had suffered, there was need to prelaunch back into the party to seek the face of major stakeholders.

Okorocha and his team are said to be making a reach out to the party leader, Bola Tinubu and the opening route to get Tinubu’s face was to drum support for Gbajabiamila, Tinubu’s candidate for Reps.

A sign of this was made public by Nwosu who had earlier revealed intention to mend faces with APC so that he gets their support should there be a re-run election in Imo.

Feelers have it that Tinubu has been Okorocha’s Achilles Heels in APC in recent dispensation hence the need to back his candidate for reconciliation.

Another factor that necessitated Okorocha’s dumping of Nwosu is the leadership factor. It was gathered that those in governor’s camp are worried that should Okafor merit the position his elevated post may torpedo Okorocha and others in profile.

Trumpeta also gathered that the not too impressive run of AA in the governorship election where the party lost to PDP after Okafor had won in previous elections and the House of Assembly candidate for AA, Kennedy Ibe also won sparked off the opposition for his speakership ambition.

Further information has it that because of the volte face of Okafor’s kinsman and political soulmate seeking for speakership position in Imo State House of Assembly in the coming House, Ibe, the opposition against Okafor grew.