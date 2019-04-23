At last, Okorocha Raises Transition Committee To Work With Ihedioha Team

Okorocha Begina Handover Plans, Gets Transition Committee to work with Ihedioha group
PRESS RELEASE
SUBJECT: GOVERNOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA SETS UP 21-MEMBER TRANSITION COMMITTEE
The Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has set up a 21-Member Transition Committee, with the following people as members:
(1) HON. ENGR. MARK UCHENDU – CHAIRMAN
(2) HON. ADAORA IJEZIE
(3) HON. EMMA BUKAR IWUANYANWU
(4) HON. SIMEON IWUNZE
(5) HON. NKEIRU OLUEHI
(6) HON. ANGELA UWAKWEM
(7) HON UGOCHI NNANNA OKORO
(8) HON. IYKE NJOKU
(9) HON. CHINYERE UWANDU
(10) HON. NGOZI NWAMERENINI
(11) PROF. EDNA NJOKU
(12) HON. CHIKA EZEJI
(13) PROF. NNAMDI OBIARERI
(14) HON. ETHELBERT IBEBUCHI
(15) COMRADE KENNETH EMELU
(16) HON. JONES UZOKA
(17) HON. LASBERY OKAFOR-ANYANWU
(18) PRINCIPAL SECRETARY – SECRETARY
(19) PASTOR HENRIENTA JACOBS
(20) HON. IKENNA EMEH
(21) BARR. NELSON EZERIOHA
This 21-Member Committee will interface with the Committee set up by the Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha to ensure a hitch-free transition.
Meanwhile, the following programme/activities have been lined up also geared towards having a smooth transition.
MAY 2nd, 2019:
1. Meeting with Governor and Governor-Elect. Inauguration of Joint Committee, Tour of Government House.
Venue: Peoples House Owerri
Time: 10:00am
MAY 3rd, 2019
2. Governor and Governor-Elect meeting with Traditional Rulers.
Venue: Ezeimo Palace
Time: 10:00am
MAY 4th, 2019
3. Governor and Governor-Elect meeting with Christian Association of Nigeria.
Venue: CAN Headquarters
Time: 10:00am
Meeting with Labour/NUJ
Venue: Labour House
Time: 1:00pm
MAY 5th, 2019
4. Governor and Governor-Elect Tour of selected Projects.
Venue for take off: People’s House
Time: 10:00am
MAY 6th – 20th – JOINT COMMITTEE REVIEW
– Ministerial Handover
– Project Tours/Assessment
– Account Reconciliation
POLICY MATTERS
Labour, CGC, Free Education, Ikuona Nkwo, Youths Must Work, Urban Renewal, Empowerment Programme, PPP Projects.
TERTIARY EDUCATION
6 Universities, 4 Polytechnics, 2 Colleges of Educationa
REVIEW OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROJECTS BUILT BY IMO STATE GOVERNMENT
1. Prisons Headquarters
2. Police Headquarters
3. International Cargo Airport
4. Army, Police, Airforce, Navy hospitals
MAY 25th, 2019 – INTER-DENOMINATIONAL SERVICE
Governor and Governor-Elect will attend
Venue: Heroes Square
Time: 10:00am
MAY 29th, 2019 – OFFICIAL HANDOVER
Ceremony as may be agreed by Governor and Governor-Elect.
The Governor wishes Imo people and the Governor-Elect well.
Sam Onwuemeodo
Chief press secretary to the governor