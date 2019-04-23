At last, Okorocha Raises Transition Committee To Work With Ihedioha Team

Okorocha Begina Handover Plans, Gets Transition Committee to work with Ihedioha group

GOVERNMENT OF IMO STATE

PRESS RELEASE

SUBJECT: GOVERNOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA SETS UP 21-MEMBER TRANSITION COMMITTEE

The Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has set up a 21-Member Transition Committee, with the following people as members:

(1) HON. ENGR. MARK UCHENDU – CHAIRMAN

(2) HON. ADAORA IJEZIE

(3) HON. EMMA BUKAR IWUANYANWU

(4) HON. SIMEON IWUNZE

(5) HON. NKEIRU OLUEHI

(6) HON. ANGELA UWAKWEM

(7) HON UGOCHI NNANNA OKORO

(8) HON. IYKE NJOKU

(9) HON. CHINYERE UWANDU

(10) HON. NGOZI NWAMERENINI

(11) PROF. EDNA NJOKU

(12) HON. CHIKA EZEJI

(13) PROF. NNAMDI OBIARERI

(14) HON. ETHELBERT IBEBUCHI

(15) COMRADE KENNETH EMELU

(16) HON. JONES UZOKA

(17) HON. LASBERY OKAFOR-ANYANWU

(18) PRINCIPAL SECRETARY – SECRETARY

(19) PASTOR HENRIENTA JACOBS

(20) HON. IKENNA EMEH

(21) BARR. NELSON EZERIOHA

This 21-Member Committee will interface with the Committee set up by the Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha to ensure a hitch-free transition.

Meanwhile, the following programme/activities have been lined up also geared towards having a smooth transition.

MAY 2nd, 2019:

1. Meeting with Governor and Governor-Elect. Inauguration of Joint Committee, Tour of Government House.

Venue: Peoples House Owerri

Time: 10:00am

MAY 3rd, 2019

2. Governor and Governor-Elect meeting with Traditional Rulers.

Venue: Ezeimo Palace

Time: 10:00am

MAY 4th, 2019

3. Governor and Governor-Elect meeting with Christian Association of Nigeria.

Venue: CAN Headquarters

Time: 10:00am

Meeting with Labour/NUJ

Venue: Labour House

Time: 1:00pm

MAY 5th, 2019

4. Governor and Governor-Elect Tour of selected Projects.

Venue for take off: People’s House

Time: 10:00am

MAY 6th – 20th – JOINT COMMITTEE REVIEW

– Ministerial Handover

– Project Tours/Assessment

– Account Reconciliation

POLICY MATTERS

Labour, CGC, Free Education, Ikuona Nkwo, Youths Must Work, Urban Renewal, Empowerment Programme, PPP Projects.

TERTIARY EDUCATION

6 Universities, 4 Polytechnics, 2 Colleges of Educationa

REVIEW OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROJECTS BUILT BY IMO STATE GOVERNMENT

1. Prisons Headquarters

2. Police Headquarters

3. International Cargo Airport

4. Army, Police, Airforce, Navy hospitals

MAY 25th, 2019 – INTER-DENOMINATIONAL SERVICE

Governor and Governor-Elect will attend

Venue: Heroes Square

Time: 10:00am

MAY 29th, 2019 – OFFICIAL HANDOVER

Ceremony as may be agreed by Governor and Governor-Elect.

The Governor wishes Imo people and the Governor-Elect well.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief press secretary to the governor