34 Days To Leave Office

See Okorocha’s Last Men Standing

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Barely 34 days to handover the mantle of leadership of the state to the incoming governor, Gov. Rochas Okorocha has finally considered it necessary to follow suit in appointing an inaugural committee ahead of May 29.

A careful look at those who made the list showed that the team is made up of his die-hard supporters who are holding or at various times held appointed positions in the state under his regime.

Recall that, after holding forte and commanding the political hemisphere where prominent politicians who were not part of his political family joined him, the beginning of the 2019 election and its outcome saw him lose many supporters.

Notwistanding the turbulences experienced by this present administration, a few have remained constant and consistent proving, to be trusted allies of the governor.

The single act of the governor to pick some of them for the Inauguration Committee job a strong indication that the Okorocha still has confidence on them as his trusted allies.

Below are some of the Okorocha’s who have not only kept faith but willing to swim and die with him hence he considered them necessary for the final appointment. The include;

*Hon. Engr. Mark Uchendu

One of the strong hench man of Okorocha’s administration. He has always played active role in the Rescue Mission. He currently holds position, as the Secretary General of Imo state after Sir. George Eche vacated the seat to run for the APC governorship ticket which he lost. The one time lawmaker of the Imo State House of Assembly was drafted in and given a plum position by Okorocha to check the Senator for Okigwe Zone, Benjamin Uwajumogu in Ihitte Uboma LGA. The former speaker fell out with the governor and do not agree. Since Uchendu came he has been on the task till date.

*Hon. Angela Uwakwe

A Health Commissioner in Imo, always known to be a strong woman, especially from her activities at FMC. She has remained constant with the Rescue Mission government government and backed Okorocha after she was given safe landing on vacating office in FMC. She was one of the women deployed to stand against the influence of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume in Isiala Mbano. From the primaries to elections times, Uwakwe from Mbaitoli but married to Isiala Mbano is one of the Amazon behind the governor.

Hon. NnaNna Okoro

Known as the great mobilizer and mouthpiece of Imo APC women, has at various times served in various capacities and positions in the state. She is currently the commissioner of Finance Imo state. Since she dumped PDP for APGA before APC, Okorocha found favour in her and kept her on appointment radar. She held several positions as a commissioner and adviser before returning as commissioner.

*Hon. Simeon Iwunze.

Since coming on board as an ally of Okorocha after inauguration of the last Imo State House of Assembly, Iwunze has remained steadfast with Rescue Mission government. He was on several occasions an appointee of Okorocha until the governor guaranteed him a chance to get the AA ticket for Okigwe South Federal Constituency. To reciprocate Okorocha’s kind gestures to him, Iwunze has been with the governor and can’t be found missing among the die hards lieutenants warranting his appointment into the Judiciary Commission of the state.

*Prof. Nnamdi Obiaereri

The law teacher of Imo State University and a former Commissioner of Information in the Okorocha administration may stop being part of every administration because of strong ties with Okorocha after both became political soul mates in 2015. Obiareri remains one of the politicians in Imo state who has benefited from every regime as an appointee starting from Udenwa times. Among all Obiareri served as an appointee, Okorocha may be the most loved as he fondly calls the outgoing governor “My Hero, My Hero” It was not surprising Okorocha adopted him for Okigwe zone Senate of APC which he was unable to grab. Of late when every one taught his usual political turncoatism will resurface, the Ihube born don is with Okorocha and has been appointed member the committee.

*Pastor Henrietta Jacobs

One of the quiet die hards of the Rescue Mission. Without enough political pedigree, but Okorocha has not turned his back at her. From the onset, she got Imo State Orientation Agency, ISOA head job, and latter posted to host one of the money spinning parastatals, The Board of Internal Revenue. Despite accusations and damming allegations against her conduct, Okorocha kept keeping her among the first eleven to appreciate her support.

*Hon. Emma Bukar Iwuanyanwu

The business man cum politician are among those to remain grateful to Okorocha for bringing them into limelight with Commissioner position. Iwuanyanwu has shown that Okorocha lifted his profile by being loyal.

*Hon. Lasbery Okafor Anyanwu

From the time Okorocha drafted in Lasbery in place of his brother Marshall who worked with Okorocha, the Commissioner of Transport remained loyal as mark of appreciation to the governor for finding him worthy of being in charge of another lucrative government outfit, the Imo Transport Company, ITC.

*Barr. Nelson Ezerioha.

One of the earlier commissioners Okorocha gave opportunity serve in 2011, Ezerioha unlike other earlier commissioners failed to dump the governor despite the manner he was removed. He also teamed up with Okorocha lawyers to defend him in court during tribunal cases.

JONES UZOKA

Oguta born Uzoka can’t be left out among Okorocha’s men standing considering the support and backing he gave Okorocha. A former Majority Leader of Imo Assembly, since Uzoka left PDP he has not looked back in supporting Okorocha who also gave him commissionership slot.

BARR IKENNA EMEH

The last but not the least can be said to be the leader of the Okorocha strong men. After he dumped PDP where he had the chance to be in the Imo State House of Assembly on two occasions, Emeh became Rescue Mission man holding sensitive positions. The lawmaker who represented Isu was agent of Okorocha’s in-law in the governorship contest after others were arrested after the fracas. Emeh has to be rewarded for keeping tabs with Okorocha with Chairman of a commission and further found worthy to serve as a member of the Inauguration Committee.