Imo Assembly In Fresh #25M Bribery Scandal

– Shortchanged Lawmakers Disrupt Plenary Session As Soldiers Storm Complex

Yesterday’s sitting at Imo State House of Assembly could not hold as aggrieved lawmakers declined entering the hallowed chamber over unresolved financial issues with Rt Hon. Acho Ihim, Imo State House of Assembly speaker and Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

Trumpeta gathered from reliable source that the 18 lawmakers were flown to Abuja to meet with the governor and the speaker after some lawmakers woke from slumber and requested for House sitting, having stayed long without legislating despite not been in recess. These lawmakers were allegedly bribed #25 million each to avoid impeaching the speaker and the governor.

Further, it was gathered that the money was transferred to the accounts of the loyal members through surrogate accounts.

It is yet to be ascertained as at the time of press if the bribe payment is part of the #400 million promised to the loyal members.

Trumpeta gathered that the nine honourable members had a fallout with the speaker and the governor after they were allegedly shortchanged in the sharing of Imo State money and resources. More so, realising that the present 8th Assembly is perceived as a square peg in a round hole by Imolites, they decided to right their wrongs before leaving office and for posterity sake.

The lawmakers include: Chika Madumere of Nkwere; Emma Orie of Ohaji/Egbema; Barr. Kennedy Ibeh of Obowo; Uche Agabige of Orsu and Barr. Uche Oguike of Ikeduru.

Others include: Marcel Odunze of Orlu; Collins Chiji of Isiala Mbano; Israel Nnataraonye of Mbaitolu and Nkenna Nzeruo of Our East.

Trumpeta saw three armed soldiers alongside Barr. Emma Nwosu, Speaker’s chief of staff, strolling at the corridor of the lawmakers offices. Also, the presence of combined security forces who now live at the Assembly complex for weeks, put fears among the lawmakers and the workers.

Efforts made to speak to the deprived members proved abortive though the air on ground showed that all is not well. An aide to one of the lawmakers told Trumpeta in confidence that the deprived lawmakers may resort to fighting this unjust treatment by approaching anti-graft agencies.

Meanwhile, gathered information revealed that Gov. Okorocha’s major oppositions are now hobnobbing and politically romancing with the affected lawmakers so as to expose the misdeeds of the outgoing administration. The same aide to an affected lawmaker quipped, “such meetings are ongoing.”