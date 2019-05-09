Okorocha: As Governor. I Own All Lands in Imo

.As Imo Poly Host Community Insists on Non Removal of Institution

Part of the high point of the meeting governor of Imo State had with host community of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, the state government wants to relocate for the creation of public private partnership, PPP University, known as the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, was reported assertion from the governor that all lands in the state belongs to him.

For about three days, academic and other activities at the Imo Poly were grounded to a halt following protests by the host community against plans to move the school to another location for a University.

Addressing leaders of the community and other stakeholders drawn from the unions in the schools and student body, Okorocha informed the community that all lands belongs to him and he can use them for any purpose.

The Governor’s reaction may not be unconnected to part of the reasons why the host community vehemently opposed the removal of Imo Poly for a varsity.

Earlier in a position speech made by people of Umuagwo, the spokesman and a community leader Chief Johnbosco Ben had said that the host community is not averse to development or establishment of the University in the premises but the manner and style applied by the state government which was not only suspicious but believed to be deceitful.

According to Chief JB Ben, a former House of Assembly member who represented Ohaji State Constituency during the Enwerem era, there is no known law in Imo State that authorized the state government to remove Imo Poly for a University.

Going down memory lane, Chief JB Ben told Okorocha that in 1976, the land was acquired from Umuagwo people, it was for public interest and not for public private partnership, PPP arrangement that is being witnessed today.

Explaining further, the spokesperson who also came with the Town Union executive and other leaders of the community disclosed that a fundamental error is being practiced in the whole arrangement as no law backs government action.

“His Excellency” began Chief JB Ben, “it might interest you to note that when it was acquired by the state government 1976, there was an Edict backing the conversion of the location of College of Agriculture Umuagwo. There was also a law to back it up when it became Micheal Okpara College of Agriculture, same for when Udenwa administrations made it Micheal Okpara College of Agriculture and Technology (MOCATECH).

“By 2007 Ohakim made it a full fledged Polytechnic, there was a law by the House of Assembly”

The Umuagwo spokesperson further reminded the governor that the multi campus system his administration came up with has a law, but now that they are talking of a University, there is no law before the people of a state converting/upgrading it to a University from Polytechnic unlike in the past as regards the status of the institution. The governor was reminded that apart from the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences talking about Aboh/Ngor Okpala, there is no law changing the status to University.

Umuagwo people through Chief JB Ben further informed the governor that their land was not acquired for PPP operators and if for any reason it has to change, the land owners deserve to be notified for clarity purposes.

Okorocha who told the people, all lands in the state belong to him as the Chief Executive of Imo asked Umuagwo people to go home and put their position on paper and send it back to him.

Trumpeta however gathered that the host community has opted to remain resolute in their kick against the removal by stating that the outgoing government is not only insincere in their dealings but using a subtle means to corner the massive land that run into hectares for private higher institution and agricultural purposes under the PPP arrangement.

The continued presence of the Rector of the Institution, Rev Fr Wence Madu who was again appointed chairman of the council in the school has continued to cause worry to the host community who are uncomfortable with his eight years stay in the school.