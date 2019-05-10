Tension As Imo Assembly Sacks 27 LGA Chairmen

.Directs Vice Chairmen To Take Over

By Samuel Ibezim

The micky mouse show between members of the Imo State House of Assembly and the 27 council chairmen in the state took another shape on Thursday during plenary as the former sent packing the latter.

In a motion raised by Hon. Chika Madumere, member representing Nkwerre State Constituency and seconded by Hon. Ngozi Obiefule, member representing Isu State Constituency, the lawmakers said that the House has been flooded with petitions of misappropriation of funds against the council chairmen. Madumere said that the House looked into the petitions and agreed to invite them for thorough investigations.

The lawmaker lamented that the 27 chairmen have declined honouring the invitations on several occasions despite also utilizing the media to do so.

Further, he claimed that the accusations were heavy and includes: gross misconduct, funds misappropriation, spending council money without budget appropriation by the legislative council among other issues.

Consequently, Madumere pleaded with the House to immediately suspend the 27 chairmen and order them to hand over to their deputies till they are properly investigated.

In her words, Hon. Obiefule, described the actions of the chairmen’s failure to honor the invitations as degrading to the speaker and the members. She also warned that same action may be meted to the finance Commissioner and the state accountant general as they have failed to honor their invitations.

Also, Ikechukwu Amuka, representing Ideato South State Constituency, said that as a ranking member, he agreed with the honourable members that they have been disrespected by the council chairmen and should be suspended. He appealed that the suspension be lifted once they honor the invitation for investigation and show sign of remorse. Similarly, Kennedy Ibeh, representing Obowo State Constituency, cited order 31 of the House rule to explain that the chairmen must subject themselves to the House for investigations and failure to comply, they would be sacked.

However, Lugard Osuji and Lawman Duruji, members representing Owerri Municipal State Constituency and Ehime Mbano State Constituency respectively, disagreed with the Honourable members over the suspension saying that there are other options to utilize than suspending them. They further claimed that most of the council chairmen have been meeting with committee members on local government at the Assembly complex and prayed the House to tamper justice with mercy.

Speaker Acho Ihim put the motion for voting and the majority agreed on the immediate suspension. Consequently, Speaker Ihim asked the clerk of the house, Barr. Chris Duru, to write to the Police Commissioner asking him to arrest any council chairman that fails to hand over to their deputies. He also enjoined the Directors of Administrations and General Services, DAGS, that they did well to honour yesterday’s House invitations and urged them to work with the council deputies.

Meanwhile, Onuimo LGA chairman, Augustus Chikezie, told Trumpeta that they would meet to discuss on the suspension. He expressed his surprise on the development but assured that they would also consult with the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha before taking any other step on the matter.