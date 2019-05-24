Fear of Seizure: Rescue Mission Appointees Hide Govt Vehicles



By Okey Alozie

Governor Rochas Okorocha’s appointees have allegedly started hiding government vehicles and other valuable properties ahead of the swearing-in and takeover by the incoming administration.

Investigation revealed that the commissioners, Special Advisers and other Aides of the outgoing Governor including key officials of the government have allegedly taken away office vehicles to hideout where the incoming governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha cannot trace.

It is also alleged that many of the Aides of Governor Okorocha have disappeared with their looted properties, signs that Okorocha and his men will not attend the swearing in ceremony of the incoming governor are there to show.

Indications are rife what happened to the officials of Ex Governor Ikedi Ohakim when Owelle Rochas Okorocha took over government and appointed Placid Ekwueme in 2011 as taskforce chairman on the recovery of stolen government properties may repeat itself.

Ekwueme clamped down on Ohakim Aides and seized all their official vehicles.

Moreover, the news of looting of government properties by Okorocha’s men has come to alarming rate.

The fear of arrest have made key Rescue Mission members to start running away.

A visit to commissioners quarters showed that some of the buildings now are empty as it has been reported that many of the commissioners have packed out, the remaining ones will leave Imo State on Monday when governor Rochas Okorocha will finally leave Government House lodge.

The only group of the rescue mission that will remain strong till the handover is the chairmen of local government areas and councilors.

The attempt made by hoodlums suspected to have sent by the agent of the rescue mission to vandalize and loot the power generating Set and valuable properties at Imo Library Board was foiled last week as we gathered concerned citizens of Imo State have called on Imolites to be watchful and report anybody involved any criminal act.