Buhari Shuns Okorocha Again, Fails To Enter Imo



The last minute face-saving plot by the out-going Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to drag President Mohammadu Buhari to Imo State has failed again.

However, the President, Mohammadu Buhari sent back the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to Imo after the Vice President had visited the state days ago to commission some uncompleted projects, which has raised storm after Osinbajo left the State.

It would be recalled that after Osinbajo left Imo State, the Governor had made a Press Release through his Chief Press Secretary CPS that Buhari will be in Imo on Tuesday.

But that news turned a hoax as the President was still in Saudi Arabia for prayers.

However, Imo people were disappointed to yet again see Osinbajo at Sam Mbakwe Airport on another mission, within one week in Imo State to commission uncompleted projects.

This time, it was said that Osinbajo is Imo to unveil Buhari’s statue which Okorocha built in Buhari’s honour.

But sources said that the Presidency felt it was a waste of time and fund for the President to travel all the way to Imo State to commission a statue, when other Governors were commissioning factories and roads.

Meanwhile, apart from the time of Presidential campaigns of 2015, and 2019, Buhari has not set his foot again in Imo land.

Trumpeta learnt that Buhari who detests obnoxious and affluence life, was disappointed when he once visited Okorocha’s “Kingdom” at Spibat Quarters and was shocked when he learnt that one person, and a sitting Governor could own that castle, and asked “is this Imo Government House?”

Which Okorocha was said to have retorted “No Sir”

But ever since then, Buhari knew that Okorocha does not fit into his style of Government that fights corruption and therefore distanced himself from the outgoing governor of Imo State till date.

“If Okorocha thought he could drag Buhari to Imo State to wash out his tinted image before leaving office on Wednesday, he has failed woefully” Imo PDP State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana summed the entire scenario