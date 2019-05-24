Imo Governor’s Last Statue in Owerri is Buhari



By Onyekachi Eze

The outing Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has finally moulded the Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari as his parting gift.

Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who recently developed flair in image moulding of notable personalities in Nigeria and beyond has recognized Buhari with his statue in a designated place at Heroes Square Owerri, Imo State.

Erecting Buhari’s statue alongside the others barely 5 days to leave office as the state’s 5th Civilian governor may not be unconnected to plans of keeping a long lasting relationship with the President, and in respect to future political entanglements.

It would be recalled that Buhari’s last visit to Imo was early this year during the grand finale of the APC governorship campaigns.

Okorocha in his usual “show” of projects took the President round the monument site.

Trumpeta observed that while the Presido was admiring other people’s statues, his own was conspicuously missing.

Against this backdrop, the outgoing governor and architect of statue moulding may have had a deep taught that led to the moulding of Buhari’s image.

Also, many attempts to attract the President’s presence in the State for the said commissioning of some of his projects within his 8 year tenure proved abortive, even though there had been counter reports surrounding the country’s first citizen’s absence in the State.